I know that writing and maintaining user authentication code can be quite a slog, but have you though of making a private/paid version of this? I can see a few times where something like this could be useful. Ex: assembling a number of sequences, annotating them, and having all that metadata inline to share with colleagues? Maybe having some kind of Jupyter Notebook inoperability would be enough?
The nicest Desktop software I know of is SnapGene: http://www.snapgene.com/ which has to compete against the ancient (and pretty good) freeware, APE: http://biologylabs.utah.edu/jorgensen/wayned/ape/
On the web there is YC's own Benchling: https://benchling.com/
Twist (Startup DNA synthesizer) just bought Genome Compiler: http://www.genomecompiler.com/
Teselagen for those hardcore genetic engineers: https://www.teselagen.com/
Our own Pinecone: https://serotiny.bio/
(styled to be a 'simple' abstraction above the DNA to produce functional proteins while bypassing cloning)
And Desktop Genetics (for CRISPR design): https://www.deskgen.com/
The older players (VectorNTI, and-the-rest-I-can't-rememeber) are never updated and likely yet exist to service contracts from huge institutional customers.
It's a relatively small (and dispersed) community of users right now. We need a place that scientists actually go to to show off all of our nice shiny new toys. Each comes with their own style and with their own strengths - it'd be fun to showcase them all together.
1. When is Vector NTI Advance™ 11.5 available?
Version 11.5 was launched on October 15, 2010.
2. Is Vector NTI Advance® 11.5 compatible with Microsoft® Windows 7?
Yes. Version 11.5 is compatible with Windows 7 on 32-Bit Systems - 64-Bit compatibility is currently in development.
3. Is Vector NTI Advance® 11.5 compatible with Mac OS?
Yes, this requires Mac OS® X running Windows® under Parallels Desktop® 5 or Boot Camp.
https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/life-science/cloning...
Have to agree with that, though it's a bit expensive.
Well, I had to pay for it out of pocket. Got an annual license. But yeah, I get your point.
I'm curious what your plans are - interoperability, private infrastructure, plugins/extensibility for others or just simply nice tools for people to use.
I'd also be curious how you intend to approach the differences and distinctions between protein and DNA sequences. It doesn't look like you currently have much to do with an amino acid sequence. At Serotiny we've chosen to focus on the amino acid sequences for manipulation and leave the DNA in the background. It feels like it's often a trade-off - either/or. It's a challenge to get both into the same working environment without overwhelming the user.
I'd be curious your thoughts on what we've built: https://serotiny.bio
btw - it's nice to see some ShowHNs show up for biological software.
I think you're touching a valid point, but it goes even further. There are many different use cases for a bio-software; a bench-worker has different requirements than a geneticist, microbiologists vs cell biologists etc, WGS and RNA-seq need an even more different toolset.
It's impossible for a single software to cover all possible aspects of biology. The only thing you can do is focus on one group of users and try to fullfill their requirements.
Unfortunately, the dearth of tools means everyone (coming from as many directions) feels like they must rebuild every tool - so there is a bit of a convergence right now - which spreads every tool thin. But the market for 'RNA-seq tools' is but a fraction of 'biochemical scientists', which itself is still a 'tiny' market to produce high-tech software for.
It can also correlate against MFOLD predicted RNA secondary structures to eliminate possibilities that are not in single stranded regions.
Tool: http://everttimberg.io/app/rna/
