Ask HN: Good WordPress themes for dev blog?

In the last couple years I've played with several blogging platforms--hand rolled, Jekyll, Medium, Ghost, WordPress--and found that WordPress is the one I enjoy using the most. Strange, I know, but it is what it is.

Problem is, I haven't been able to find too many themes that work well for a developer blog. Most of the official themes, as well as ones on third-party marketplaces, seem to be geared towards either magazine-style websites or image-heavy portfolios.

I'm looking for a theme with a simple sticky sidebar/top bar for navigation, and a stripped-down reading experience. The focus should be good typography and readability.

I get a lot of consulting work from my blog, so I'm willing to pay for this. In fact, I've been talking to some programmer friends and some of them have offered to pitch in cash to get an actual designer to build this from scratch.

Before I go down that route, though, I'd like to know if I can buy something off the shelf that's suitable for a dev blog. Do you guys know of something?