United: Broken Culture (mondaynote.com)
5 points by KKKKkkkk1 145 days ago



Meanwhile....

RT non-stop San Francisco<->Beijing Depart May 3rd, return May 11 is running <$500, Air China vs. United.

Flip that over to London, and its about $950, United, British Air, Virgin.

Flying around the world is so cheap, competition is fierce and operating an airline business is a horrible morass of regulations.

It's a bit miraculous that more incidents like Dao vs. The Goliath don't occur.




