RT non-stop San Francisco<->Beijing Depart May 3rd, return May 11 is running <$500, Air China vs. United.
Flip that over to London, and its about $950, United, British Air, Virgin.
Flying around the world is so cheap, competition is fierce and operating an airline business is a horrible morass of regulations.
It's a bit miraculous that more incidents like Dao vs. The Goliath don't occur.
