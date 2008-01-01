Ask HN: How many of you quit using Facebook or rarely use?

My reason is that it was just becoming too big of an echo chamber. Everyone on it was spouting their opinions and getting waves of agreement, making their opinions stronger, in an endless cycle. I just don't want to be part of it.
The biggest effect it's had on my life is that I get seriously bothered when someone asks me if I "saw their post". I immediately respond with something like "i'm not really on facebook anymore, what are you talking about?". The amount that it's dug itself into everyone's lives in pretty baffling. It's nice to not find myself absently staring at an endless "news feed" of the same soundbites and photos over and over again.
My wife will often be using it and get upset at the stupidity of something she sees, and I can't always resist a told-you-so.
While I read Hacker News and some technical subreddits, I don't think these are entirely benign, but they are an interest rather than an obsession. They do both have an element of gamification--your comment upvotes/karma etc., but they aren't actively sucking you in with a never-ending stream of status updates from the site members either.
I've tried to move my friends onto alternative means of communication, predominately Signal, so I could disassociate myself from Facebook, but my friends just don't stick it out. We converse as per usual over the first couple of months, but then their replies slowly dwindle down and if I go back and message them again over Facebook Messenger they respond as soon as they see the message.
Although them not moving to Signal is a pain for me, it's a bigger pain for them to move to an alternative messenger. Why would they want to use two different applications to message friends, let alone to just message one friend. A lot of these people aren't the technologically minded folk of Hacker News, these are the type of people who are Facebooks primary target audience. They don't care about how invasive Facebook can be with advertising or that their communications actually aren't that private.
I would love to see all my friends and family messaging me over some encrypted and decentralised messaging application so I can leave Facebook for good, unfortunately I just don't see that happening for the circle of friends and family I have.
The fact it popus up on your phone and you cant get rid of it. So then I only had it on the webbrowser - but then i'd only go on the browser version once a day and people would have to take ages to get a response from me and it might be important. But most people assume you'll check it multiple times during the day.
So I just removed it entirely and gave people my whatsapp. And I'm so, so, so much happier i've done this.
Added a few friends and relatives, then realized that most people that I know are either not on it, or not very active. And I couldn't figure out what to do with it. I posted a bit but that fizzled out.
Right now it seems such a primitive and restricted system and not of much use at all unless you are addicted to it or you have no idea of what is available on the Internet.
I get the feeling that it only appeals to those who like to get into a rut and stay there.
I think i just wanted to use it to show off... And then i eventually thought what's the point of getting likes on fb. I didn't find it translate into enjoying my life more or making my life better.
I thought maybe it's useful as a record of experience. But then i just kept my photos on my phone and share them in real life by handing the phone.
I don't think it's impossible to use fb in a way that works. Maybe there needs to be a class... How to use fb like a pro. I think messenger is more useful. But then i just used hangouts since its no setup required. I didn't get enough out of fb to be worth time.
Mostly i feel happier chatting on the phone or face to face irl, instead of texting or scrolling newsfeed.
I think in an ideal world fb would be a great tool to connect. But the world is not ideal. People are not ideal. Fb is not ideal.
Now only owns a blank account to get access to our rugby team group for logistics purpose. Al least, FB knows I love rugby.
FB and Instagram were only contributing guilt, anxiety, and FOMO to my life, and I am so much better off without them. Weirdly, I've gone back to Twitter, but I only follow one person that I know IRL there. Twitter is great for news and weather.
It's getting better, though--I think FB lately has begun to make it a "product."
I simply don't get the Facebook stuff... I really find interesting Facebook ads and all targeting options, but FB is definitely not for me.
Besides the occasional surprise that I don't have a Facebook when I meet someone it has never been a problem. Sometimes I don't know about events going on with friends but I inevitably learn if it's important.
The only thing I use is Messenger because people still contact me on that.
I need to plan it better next time, where I have another way to contact everyone I usually do over Facebook.
I lost touch with some people but it did not impact existing good relationships.
It got so bad that I was doing it at work and had to install software to block myself from Facebook. I give myself a little leisure, about 10 minutes a day or so, before it locks me out for the day. It takes me a few more minutes to be mindful of not typing in Facebook or whatever other sites I blocked myself from.
When I'm at home, if I hop on Facebook, I installed a button ( https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/hide-facebook-feed... ) that makes you click in order to see it. This makes me fully aware of my actions. This has reduced my time at home to very little on Facebook. Occasionally, I'll type in Facebook and see that button and I instantly become aware of what I am doing. I trained myself to get back to something more productive.
I think of it this way: For every minute I'm on Facebook and not being productive, that is a minute they are making money on me and I'm not making anything at all. It usually helps me get back to work. Why don't I just quit? Because I live across the country, away from my family, who I don't get to see. I do pick up the phone every few days and talk to them all and make sure they are okay. But I also feel Facebook helps me keep in touch with them. I also have lived in a few parts of the country, and I've met, befriended, and Facebook'd many of those people I like to call friends. I may not be close to them anymore, but I still like to think of it as the best way as a means to keeping in touch.
There are two types of people on the Internet and Facebook teaches it very well: You are either a consumer or a creator. Creators make money. Consumers give money. If you spend your time on Facebook, which one are you? If you are working on something productive, even if it may not make you money right away or at all, as long as you are doing something productive: you are a creator. When you justify all of your time on the Internet, and even deal with your addiction to the Internet, which one will you be? A consumer or a creator?
Facebook has some AI scripts in it to learn your behavior and show you the stuff you think is most important and the stuff you want to see. Every "Like" (or reaction) is not just a like, but it registers into a series of algorithms. For example, if you like a lot of a person's timeline, you're more likely to see their timeline. The more you interact with each other, the more you are likely to see each other's timeline. If you both have a lot of mutual friends, you are more likely to see their timeline. Facebook, like Google, is not just one giant database, but algorithms get created to do different things depending on your actions within the application. And if someone has a wedding or a baby, I see it, because Facebook has deemed this a very significant event, based on the reactions it has. The rest is just news or something someone is posting from a page you liked.
And I'm on here.. Hacker News, procrastinating, but answering questions is relaxing and actually does help me to begin my focus. These are just some ways I deal with my desire to procrastinate and stay focused.
