Show HN: Online resumes by Applicantio
(
applicantio.com
)
2 points
by
jacec
145 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
bradknowles
145 days ago
Wait. This is supposed to be a good looking resume (see
https://imgur.com/a/60YgW
)?
Why would anyone voluntarily choose to make their resume look like that?
