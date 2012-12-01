Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Box Office Bomb: “The Beginning or the End” (2012) (theappendix.net)
26 points by lermontov 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



Interesting, if only for historical purposes. Is there nowhere this film can be seen?


Looks like it had a DVD release so it should be available through official and unofficial means.




