Well, yes. This has been true for decades. In the UK, you choose a newspaper that panders to your prejudices and class status. Everyone is at least somewhat aware that the news varies by paper. (They're often less aware that the news varies by edition; the Scottish editions of the Mail, Express etc will usually have a different headline.)
Awareness of this goes back to at least the 80s, it's one of Bernard Wooley's jokes in Yes, Minister.
The idea of a single, unified society with a single, unified view even of what actually happened seems a long way away.
