Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Monitoring containers in production (netsil.com)
2 points by smb06 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



Blah. Based on the title I expected a more generically applicable pattern rather than a product pitch. Could be interesting but it's something I see as a difficult sell over K8's and open source tools




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: