Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Hacker News Census
3 points by alva 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Has there ever been one?

Would HN consider setting one up and encouraging participation? Country location, age-range, industry/sub-industry. Obviously lots would understandably not participate due to privacy concerns, but I reckon enough users would contribute leading to some interesting information.




I have a feeling it would be a lot less interesting than you think, perhaps more entertaining.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: