|Ask HN: Hacker News Census
3 points by alva 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|Has there ever been one?
Would HN consider setting one up and encouraging participation? Country location, age-range, industry/sub-industry. Obviously lots would understandably not participate due to privacy concerns, but I reckon enough users would contribute leading to some interesting information.
