Ask HN: What is the preferred platform for dev blog?

- [0] https://gohugo.io/
- [1] http://themes.gohugo.io/
- [2] https://pages.github.com/
- [3] https://www.digitalocean.com/
- [4] http://www.robinwieruch.de/own-website-in-five-days/
If your goal is content, then you should worry about being consistent with content.
The platform will only matter later in the future.
I'd go with WordPress.com and that's it. From 0 to 60 in a second.
Most people will spend time playing with platforms and tech and forget the most important part which is writing.
People that take the time to come to your site, they want to read your content. Period.
You could write it in plaintext, with nothing more than raw HTML/CSS. If it's GOOD CONTENT people will come back.
Content is KING.
I'm a big golang user so I recommend Hugo for the site generator.
Disqus is also a great way to have comments on a static blog. I use Disqus and haven't really had any issues at all with it.
