-As soon as I clicked download I needed to create a Nylas account
-I installed the client only to have extremely limited functionality because I am a "basic user"
- no calendar functions for a basic user
- the syncing dialogue box, does not offer any additional information other than syncing, traditional email clients will at least offer you a 24/268 of emails synced in the GUI.
-Using the app on Linux Ubuntu the package was not smooth at all, kinda of jumpy.
There is no standard UX such as a menu bar, right clicking an object for additional options. How is my team going to adapt to such a tool, if the two most standardized UX options such as a menu bar and, a right click, for additional options is not present?
It seems all this client offers is a glossy UX to traditional clients. From what I understand its actual value proposition is from the Nylas API and their cloud services, but this client is trash for any power user, and might be useful in an entreprise or team setting with the full package installed, but honestly. I don't understand why I wouldn't just use a traditional email client that my team knows and future team members as well.
Also the API as far as I can tell, does not offer anything unique other than centralizing different vendors under one cloud/api. I question why a company would be using two vendors for such critical services as email. If I am missing something let me know as I am not understanding the value behind this product.
I see comments by searching through HN, where people suggest that after the somewhat recent change from N1 to Mail, it doesn't require a Nylas account anymore (example: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14017581), but I can't for the life of me find a way to set it up without creating an account, since it is an unskippable step in the initial setup.
There's pivoting and then there's flailing.
