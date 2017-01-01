Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
First-ever “image” of dark matter? (earthsky.org)
1 point by eloff 145 days ago



I'm skeptical because the paper seems to make no attempt to rule out ordinary matter causes for the gravitational lensing. That violates the golden rule #1 of publishing a paper, be your own critic. One should point out and address the biggest flaws in one's argument, and these people didn't seem to do that.




