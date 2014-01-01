> For example, some subjects were asked to imagine a New York skyline whilst a faint image of a tomato was projected on the screen. Several of them failed to notice the tomato, but reported imagining New York at sunset (Segal, 1972).
When I was reading this, I immediately thought of NYC at sunset too.
Maybe it is something like because I live in NYC and you are more likely to remember things with emotional content, but the links described seem awfully tenuous.
Why doesn't psychology use double blind studies like medicine?
> For example, some subjects were asked to imagine a New York skyline whilst a faint image of a tomato was projected on the screen. Several of them failed to notice the tomato, but reported imagining New York at sunset (Segal, 1972).
When I was reading this, I immediately thought of NYC at sunset too.
Maybe it is something like because I live in NYC and you are more likely to remember things with emotional content, but the links described seem awfully tenuous.
Why doesn't psychology use double blind studies like medicine?