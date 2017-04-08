What majority? Typical "elections" in the Middle East have the dictator get 80-90% of votes. Examples include Egypt, Tunisia (pre-Arab Spring), Algeria, and Syria.
The guy actually has quite a following in Turkey, so 51.3% voting "Yes" doesn't surprise me at all. I know that Erdogan is proposing a system that gives him virtually unlimited power, but that doesn't mean that the vote was rigged.
"There is still confusion about the number of votes counted in Turkey and any result, whether declared by the president or not, should be treated with caution. [...] the supreme election commission is reporting that only between 65-70% of votes have been counted, while Turkey’s official news agency Anadolu is reporting that 97-98% of votes are in."
Apart from that, foreign investments might also dwindle.
- staying in power for a very long time. Putin and Erdogan.
- Self enrichment during the time in power.
People should be automatically suspicious why these two want to stay in power for so long, as well as change the laws to give them more power while they're in office.
Are there any democratic islamic countrys left?
Yup, we are really, really very happy that nobody was so mad as to let you in the EU... or else this that just happened (and in fact what has been happening the last decade backed by the majority of your population) would be a major danger to our existence.
This way we always have the option to just close even more our borders until you deal with this insanity that is going on in Turkey and then when in some medium term future you get back to a democracy and show good will towards respecting everyone's civil rights and liberties we can then resume talks again.
Either our governments do something, and fast, or the rise of fascism in Europe will only accelerate.
But if Erdogan becomes a nuisance Europe can always go through the unpleasant path, close the border from our side and not give Turkey a cent.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/mar/08/eu-turkey-refu...