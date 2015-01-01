- Loss of HDMI port. Big for me because I often need to plug in to a projector.
- Loss of SD card slot. I use this a few times a week for the 3D printer at least. Photographer friends live off the thing.
- Micro electronics work: You already have to run USB 3 through a USB 2 only hub to smooth things out with certain devices. USB C will be at best, equal to that.
- Not a lot of docking station/monitor support for USB-C yet. Between my two monitors it's a two wire connection for my laptop to connect to all my peripherals, none of which are USB-C.
I need four things to charge every device I have, all of which fit in my laptop bag and provide no confusion (unlike the myriad USB-C cables that look exactly the same but don't do what you expect): Lightning cable, micro-USB cable, USB-A charging block, laptop power brick. If I was desperate for space I could drop the small USB charging block and just plug in to the laptop to charge.
Now, I'm not arguing AGAINST USB-C, there's just not enough of an ecosystem to make the transition as easy as what I have today. I don't want new technology and to spend money on something that at best, breaks even. These are the tools of my craft, they should make it easier to do my job, solve an acute problem that I have, or just generally make the experience better in some way. So in 18-36 months when there's a monitor with the 4K (or better) resolution of mine and a USB-C hub built in that is cheap enough for me to buy two or three, then I'll be making the switch.
Additionally, if you look at the recent entrants to USB-C, if you've got a half decent laptop, they're not screaming for you to upgrade to them. For example, there's no reason for me to upgrade my 2015 MBP to a 2016 touch bar when they've got practically the same internals. The same goes for all the other brands out there, if your laptop is less than 18 months old, you're getting about the same hardware you already had PLUS an ecosystem challenge with USB-C.
Power delivery, HDMI, SD card reader, 3 USB 3.0 ports. I have one at home and one at my office, they work great.
I'm not sure what you mean about charging a USB-C Bluetooth keyboard? If you mean can your phone charge a random USB-C peripheral the answer is generally yes.
You can even use your phone to charge your laptop if you like, although I don't know why you'd do that :)
One awesome thing with USB-C I've found is I can simply use my phone charger for trickle charging. I rarely take my power brick out of my laptop bag these days, since that's more than plenty for most uses.
I only realized this when I got my first Type C notebook. Until then, it all sounded marvelous. And on a technical basis I think the Type C standard is quite well thought out.
However the cables themselves are never marked in any way that describes what protocols they can support. I hope the USB consortium adds some sort of marking requirement, or I think we'll see a lot of unhappy users once Type C becomes widespread.
Labeling is hard (there are plenty of third parties who don't care) but
It's so bad that Apple even ships a USB-C 2.0 cord with it's Macbook Pro chargers. What the heck?!
I've since replaced all the non-3.0 and non-thunderbolt USB-C cables I have so I have a universal set, but I shouldn't have had to do that and it was rather expensive (and difficult) to track them down.
That's just a huge gap in physical requirements.
Phone charger and beefy laptop? Still different, though more similar.
BTW why not just forget about connectors and cables and go with wireless charging? i am aware of issue for some case scenarios but for majority of scenarios wireless charging would be sufficient, the thing is it needs to be really widespread in furniture business so at least all night stands and desks will have it as standard feature