Obviously we don't need an alternative very much since we aren't enforcing the laws about interoperability that have always applied to every other sort of monopoly, such as railroads - you aren't allowed to have your own rail gauge, by law, for a reason; others have to be able to take those railcars on their line, too. Similarly, back in the day Bell was forced to interoperate with other telephone networks, that wasn't a choice. If other networks could interoperate transparently with Facebook there would be no shortage of alternatives. When things get really, really desperate... maybe at long last, despite our captured legislatures, it's time to apply the normal legal remedies that were good enough for our great-grandfathers.


Who, if not our "captured legislatures" is to act?

"We don't need an alternative very much" today, perhaps, but I fear this may be like saying the Titanic had little need for life rafts _when in dry dock_.


There are many alternatives around already. The issue is not alternatives, it is people not using and staying facebook's used.


There are always alternatives to networks with monopoly power from the network effect. Which is why our Great-Grandfathers (the Great-Grandmothers weren't able to vote, then) passed those laws.


If the issue is users' behavior, then the fault lies with the designers.


I was being ironic - I forget that Americans still don't look for irony energetically. But it's still a good question, whether we have functioning democracies, or not.


Appreciate the downvotes! Believe it or not, Murcans, when you study as a writer in foreign parts, they actually teach you quite emphatically simply never to use irony - and in particular ironic humor - if Americans are part of your audience. Never.


And this is because the American hippocampus has been rendered semi-inoperable by generations of industry-lobbied, federally-subsidized corn-syrup-induced diabetes.


In fact communication is difficult, and its failure is always the fault of the communicator.


And using irony was, as I think I've noted, a fault on my part, given the forum population.


I am not sure I get monopoly laws right so bear with me but is this correct: Let's imagine it's 2002 and I install a good old phpbb or something on my webserver. Now, everyone gets on my forum. I slowly add innovative features such as gif in signature, style switcher and private message. Why should I be forced to open the private inbox to forums from the outside so people not register on my site can send messages to people on my site ? Is it okay "just" because I have 2 billions people on my forum ? That's what's happening right ?


You would be happy with railroads all different gauges, ok, well then you would. But if railway cars can go across country the whole economy benefits. If monopolies seem all good to you, read more economic history.


Oh no, my first hunch is that the fictive case I made up is a monopoly and is bound to hurt in the long-term (just as Facebook is I believe). I just want to be sure I am not missing something in the reasoning, thus the over simplification.


In theory the more users you have the more subject you are to anti-monopoly laws. But in corrupt systems the more users you have the more consideration, laws and legislators you can buy.


Basically correct. Microsoft had a monopoly; Apple did not.


The courts disagree and have in fact dinged Apple for abusing market power: http://macdailynews.com/2013/08/28/u-s-a-v-apple-judge-denis...


I believe it is the designation as a "common carrier" that keeps them from using their own rail gauge.

We did recently, in the US, decide that ISPs are common carriers.


We need interconnected networks to succeed again. Remember when the internet was all about services based on open protocols that could talk to one another? I do. We've moved away from that in no small part to the fact that it isn't in the interest of the Facebooks and Googles of the world, who want to BE the internet rather than just a part of it. Everyone has a closed off messaging system. Platforms are working harder to bring content into their wall so you don't ever have to leave to get it.

I'm not sure how to fix this now, as the answers (xmpp, openid, diaspora, matrix) don't seem to be gaining a huge amount of traction, either because they are too difficult to use, lack important features, or because most users don't care.

Either way if we can't figure out a way to bring that spirit of interconnectedness and decentralization back to the internet I'm afraid that the situation will continue to deteriorate.


The fix is easy.

The root cause is the like/retweet/upvote/view count and the instant gratification it produces.

The social networks like FB/Twitter/Youtube benefit greatly from all their users being addicted to these counts. They know this. Its like a drug they peddle that produces a false high.

So whats the fix?

Rather than giving their users instant feedback and gratification if they just delay it for a bit or change the signaling(ie replace the numbers with color gradients,number less charts etc), most of unintended consequences we see of social networks (like fake news, celeb-worship, attention harvesting, mob rule, re-enforcing echo chambers of hate/rascism etc) will not disappear but get more controllable.

Expecting Google and Facebook to do this by themselves is like expecting Wall Street to self regulate and the NSA to come out with a road map to ending secret data collection. Its not going to happen.

They have to be strong armed, forced and publicly shamed into it. And that is going to happen sooner or later whether they like it or not. Because the consequences are pilling up.


So, the fix is for the government to start banning likes?

It's really hard to take these comments seriously. Most of yall seem condescending and firmly out of touch with why people use Facebook.

Everyone on the platform doesn't need to be saved by HN just because you know a few narcissists.


The reason people use facebook, (though many hate it) is two fold: 1) because people use facebook 2) because facebook exploit unconscious brain mechanisms to keep people engaged.

The reason alternatives do gain traction is 1) because people use facebook 2) because they don't use such antipatterns.

Sharun has a valid point, instant gratification is among the mechanisms facebook exploit to keep people inside their walled prison and removing this would have a significant impact. Though I'd rather see a strong privacy law forbidding surveillance capitalism and/or removal of advertising. We may see something like if the EU suspends the privacy shield and implements their privacy measure that would force facebook to stop collecting data of all Europeans.


I like how HNers who deleted their Facebook account suggest that everyone else is an addict being unconsciously manipulated by BigCo, ...but they escaped! They're not like those other mindless drones!

And they're back to save the masses!


As silly as sharun's solution is, many of us are becoming a society of addicts, not "a few narcissists."


The fact that people like to get approval from their peers is a sinister conspiracy? I think it's important for alternative decentralized networks to incorporate these mechanisms that people enjoy.


I think you're somewhat understating the effect of the voting/like feedback. Even on HN which is fairly neutral to the whole social aspect of a message board, it's very clear that people take their karma seriously, even with rules specifically forbidding the meta-comments on down votes/up votes. The praise system works, it's addictive, and the biggest and largest source of the feedback is already set up, available, and provides exactly what people need. They know how to get what they want from it.

To me, it doesn't seem that people are using Facebook for anything but the feedback loop; for every business, self employed person, or personality using Facebook to connect to fans, there are dozens of people just looking to get in on the feed to get a taste of that feedback. Look at announcement posts from any entity with a large following; the comments on it will get into the tens of thousands in an hour or two. The comments aren't discussing it, it's people seeing a vein open up for the feedback, and trying to tap it to get some likes or feedback. Reddit seems to have the same issue with the top rated posts on more populated subreddits being nothing but dumb puns that people rush out to be first with; scroll down far enough, and you'll see the exact same pun repeated by others who were too slow to post and missed their chance.

Facebook isn't a communication platform really, it's a steady drip of endorphins as you can repeatedly live out your 15 minutes of fame over and over again, all while advertisers throw ads at you. Messenger is just a means to keep you in the platform.

The point of my banal rant is that the idea of alternative networks has been bandied around since everyone's mom and dad got a facebook account, but every time it's addressed, it's always about feature parity and improvements instead of acknowledging that Facebook currently is best situated to feed that need for acknowledgement. Trying to fight on features, on policy, and so on is pointless because that's not why people are using Facebook. We saw how Twitter and Instagram started to steal Facebook users because of a more efficient means of providing the same feedback for users. Wider audience, less effort, and Facebook took notice, copying features directly from both platforms.

It won't be just incorporating it, it will be ensuring that it's a better, faster, more efficient system for giving that gratification.


I haven't used Facebook but I've seen the "Like" buttons all over the place? Is there no mechanism for negative feedback? If I post something ignorant and offensive is the only possible outcome positive feedback from Likes?


Since last year, there are multiple "reactions" to choose from, "like" being one of them: https://www.wired.com/2016/02/facebook-reactions-totally-red...

But there is still no "dislike". The closest thing would be "sad" or "angry". And of course, it still has the same problem as "like": When someone presses "like" on coverage of the terrorist attack, does that mean that they liked the terrorist attack, or the particular way it was covered by the media?


The real purpose of multiple reactions is to help train their sentiment analysis models with human input. Amidst some noise like people who always click a particular one like 'love', or the posts that hijack the reactions as a multi-option poll (click 'like' for A, 'love' for B, 'haha' for C), a good amount of people pick an appropriately genuine reaction in response.

This helps their automated sentiment analysis systems to classify content, and also helps surface a particular balance of content to you that Facebook deems appropriate (e.g. not posts that are likely to make you sad or angry at the top of the fold).

The reason negative reactions are absent is because they don't want to pit people against each other. Everyone can have their own corner of the sandbox, and despite the common derision of today's 'filter bubble', I don't think when they plan on serving advertisements to billions of very different people with pre-existing allegiances, opinions, and beliefs, they could realistically afford to do otherwise.


I would not be surprised if this was part of a follow-up to the infamous mood experiment where they manipulated facebook's useds moods through timeline tinkering.


These reactions are definitely not what you think they are.

It's more about facebook collecting insight on your state of mind that they could not guess or find out otherwise than providing alternative to the like button.


There's no dislike button or negative equivalent to the like button. But you can provide negative feedback by reporting the post to have it censored or the author banned.


Did that ever work for you? I have often reported spam (fake profiles of nice girls who then message you to do something they make money with or comments littered with posts by fake profiles for you to click links or buy products), very obvious spam or fake profile (farms) and only got back from Facebook 'we see no violation, just ignore this user'. Anyone had more luck? I find it weird as it is so obvious.


The feedback loop is indeed a problem. The youtube wise-cracks begging for upvotes are even more horrendous than the reddit ones. They get repeated ad nauseam everywhere and yet people continue to up-vote them. The insightful ones are generally buried and lost. I wish social networks prevented posting of duplicate up-bait.


I've found that the "like" feature on Facebook has trained me to be a better photographer. After you post enough pictures you start to get a feel for which pictures people actually appreciate. So I'm now much more careful about composition and lighting, I've learned to do basic editing, and I'm more ruthless about deleting imperfect shots. These skills are transferrable to any other site or app.


This is totally unrelated to facebook, this is a beaten path that many photographers have walked. Get better through practice and experienced. And you could have done the same by reading a book or two and practicing a lot. I have a friend that got a better photographer by spending time alone in the mountains, another by putting up her pictures for sale on dedicated website.

Had you been part of reddit, flickr, imgur or any other community medium you could have done the same.


Sure but I was making a general point to defend the "like" system on modern social networks which was criticized as addictive. There's nothing special about Facebook in that regard.

Photography books are great, I've read a few, but they don't give you feedback. Spending time alone in the mountains isn't a practical option for most of us.


My comment is not about eliminating the feedback loop. It's about delaying gratification.

This is a core feature of any educational system that has arisen across any culture anywhere in the world. Instant gratification does the opposite. This link might help in understanding the point I am trying to make - https://www.khanacademy.org/talks-and-interviews/conversatio...


Between reddit and deviantart, facebook is probably the worse place to get likes for a photograph.


Internet points are not peer approval, but meaningless and valueless currency. If you believe 100 likes means 100 people actually liked and approved you are mistaken, I'd be surprise if 5-10 people out of 100 actually care when clicking the like button.


Instant gratification exacerbates the network effect, but it's not the root problem. A decentralized social network could provide the same upvotes and be just as addictive.

I think the root problem is economic. There's no profit to be made in a perfectly competitive market, so companies that build barriers to entry such as closed networks and refined proprietary software have the resources to outcompete companies that don't. Slack can hire a lot more engineers than mIRC.


Which consequences?


It's also fun to play for downvote, which Facebook discourages. But HN is one fun place to troll. Bitch.


It's really "because most users don't care". When go out to buy a TV or a car or a fridge, I just get the best one out there. I don't do research on whether they are based on open specifications/protocols. I don't even do research on if most of the product is made in my home country (instead of China).

And I say this as a free software developer. I imagine this is the same flow of purchase that non-techies are making. They don't know, understand or care. They just want to use the best product. Unless these interconnected networks provide a benefit (UX or some feature) to the common non-techie, they won't succeed.


Most user do care, but they lack time as they have to work constantly to pay rent, school, food and repay debt, or study. If you bought a TV/car/fridge that is not compatible with your electricity source suddenly you'd notice how it was nice that they followed the open specifications and protocols and that you had no idea the reason they work was because they did.


Isn't this exactly what the case is with Apple products? They make adapters and software not compatible with anything else. People don't seem to care and just pay up and buy Macs even.. (all huge investments)


Reminds me of what https://indieweb.org/ is pushing as well


> they are too difficult to use, lack important features

That would be the two reasons nobody messes with XMPP anymore. The reason most of those protocols wound up on the trash heap is a lack of competent stewardship. Too much design by committee, not enough benevolent dictators.

The solution? Create better protocols with better communities surrounding them. They have to be head and shoulders better than rolling your own, though, and it will be harder this time around to convince people to use your stuff. Too many people got burned the last time around.


The situation has already deteriorated to the point that we have talk warning us of a possible upcoming death of transit[1].

[1]: https://labs.ripe.net/Members/gih/the-death-of-transit


To me, Facebook was cool when I was in college... when it first came out. Was nice to link up with people I had classes with the previous semester but didn't see much any more, look up cute girls from lectures, and learn stupid details like my friend Joe was into the same bands I was.

But... it instantly lost all appeal once my parents and grandparents joined. I used it for a bit to keep up with friends after college, but then I decided I would de-friend anyone I hadn't actually spoken with in the last year... or didn't expect to ever really talk with again in the future. I did that every year for a few years... and eventually just shut down my account. For me, noise exceeded signal. Every time I got an alert it was some fake friend wanting to connect or share something I didn't care about.

I keep in touch with friends I care about with text messages, and we have our own Slack channels... and that's good. The absolute last thing any of us want is this super-public, broadcasted-bullshit, boast-fest full of people we don't really care about. Some girl I thought was cute when I was in college... there's no reason I need to know when she has kids or what she is up to 15 years later... superficial friendships are just a time sink that take away from real friendships.

Anyway yeah, 5+ years Facebook-free and no regrets on that. I like Snapchat (saying this as a nearly-40-year-old) because, like natural conversation, it's not some crapy thing that comes back to haunt you. Say what you want, and it's gone. (But... yeah, I HATE that it's stored on some server somewhere for the government or advertisers to use to track me.)

Slack groups work really well for me and a few of my groups of friends. Because we know they are exclusive, and won't spam us, we actually value them. When someone has a message for the entire group... "I got engaged / married / had a kid / new job / moving to Singapore..." whatever... it's just information, not someone trying to milk fake internet points from strangers.

Focus on real friends, focus on communication that mimics real life... you say things... and they're gone. Imagine if some asshole was walking around with a tape recorder and recording every conversation you had... that's how I see Facebook / Google+... The whole concept of these networks just makes me cringe.


Agreed.

People that were in college in the 00s and used Facebook totally understand that the original value proposition.

Facebook was actually an elitist social network - an experience not only devoid of parents, grandparents, but people who didn't go to college. And early on, people who didn't go to moderately "important" colleges. No "importantcollegehere.edu" email address - no Facebook account. You could use MySpace.

Facebook kept people out - it's mission was definitely not to "connect everyone in the world" (or whatever). And there wasn't a news feed. An obvious use case was gathering intel on classmates you found attractive.

Through thousands of small mutations, Facebook has evolved into what it is today. And people that think Facebook is true to its roots are wrong. Completely wrong.


> No "importantcollegehere.edu" email address - no Facebook account. You could use MySpace.

Yeah... you get it. (=

I don't know that it was our goal to be elitist... but certainly it helped that we knew it was a small group of people who had access to what we posted online. It felt safe.

And even after it expanded to other colleges, it still felt like a college thing. Many colleges still put out paper "face books" and so we had that connection.

But once we graduated and realized it was suddenly for everyone, and all of our posts that we made to a small group were now visible to everyone... ugh it was just such a turn off.

Seeing a parent or grandparent commenting on a status update or photo we shared from a party, "Oh shit, my mom can see this stuff?! How do I delete it?!"

I bet there's some market for a school-wide system that only lets you communicate with people who would have been on campus the same time you were... so like pick 3-4 years in either direction. Try and mimic the first Facebook rollout...

But I don't know, if anyone had the magic solution they'd have built it by now... personally -- as I said in the previous post -- this shit just all makes me cringe now. I can't even look at someone's Facebook feed without losing respect for everyone involved. It's all so smug and self-promotion of crap. "I'm going to say something, and all my friends will like it to affirm they are my friends!" Just creepy.


> It's all so smug and self-promotion of crap. "I'm going to say something, and all my friends will like it to affirm they are my friends!" Just creepy.

It's because FB rides the wave of recent narcissist epidemic, also it's good for gossips and bullying - closed groups you're not invited to can talk shit behind your back.


It what way is it desirable for a business to remain "true to its roots"? What value does your nostalgia — for an inorganic, venture-backed cash machine — serve you, your society or your species?


"Slack groups work really well for me and a few of my groups of friends. Because we know they are exclusive, and won't spam us, we actually value them. When someone has a message for the entire group... "I got engaged / married / had a kid / new job / moving to Singapore..." whatever... it's just information, not someone trying to milk fake internet points from strangers."

Your use case for Slack is not what Slack exists for... their MO is to get business information

I used slack once then realised that it was just as bad, if not worse than facebook. It is worse because it lulls you into a false sense of security. Everything on Slack belongs to Slack. It is fundamentally more evil than FB because it pretends to be a 'confidential and secure' environment but the truth is they own every single byte you give them. Slack users are morons if they think that Slack has any agenda other than to parse data and exploit the connections. FB at least is "only social" whereas Slack gets company business data via the morons that use it.

Businesses use Slack because they are too lazy to deliver an in house alternative. I pity anyone who thinks Slack is any better than FB . Stand by for Slack being acquired by FB in the very near future so that FB can fill in another slice of the control pie they are trying to bake


Interesting to use Slack chats for that. I have the feeling that in Europe WhatsApp groups are way more popular (and easier to use because the chance is high they already use WhatsApp).


Yeah... we debated this a bit in some of our groups. But most of us already had Slack running for work at this point. Ultimately it's the same thing as ICQ / AIM / IRC / Skype / you name it... literally all the same functionality from our perspective. Came down to just "What can we use that we like and that doesn't require us to have to install / monitor another blinking light on our computers?"

People should use whatever they are most comfortable with.


'Yeah... we debated this a bit in some of our groups. But most of us already had Slack running for work at this point"

so that makes Slack ok to start using it outside of business?


why not use disappearing messages in Signal instead of Snapchat if you don't want to give your data to some corporation?


Mastodon seems like a promising alternative. From the description: "Mastodon is a free, open-source social network. A decentralized alternative to commercial platforms, it avoids the risks of a single company monopolizing your communication. Pick a server that you trust — whichever you choose, you can interact with everyone else. Anyone can run their own Mastodon instance and participate in the social network seamlessly."

https://mastodon.social/about


I tried to sign up using both a hotmail.com and gmail.com mail address but it's saying both are invalid and turning the text field to red. shrug I've confirmed I'm actually on the sign up page and not the login page.


"Due to exceptionally high traffic, registrations on this instance are closed until quality of service can be assured for existing users." Maybe try again later?


With all the buzz around mastodon lately, several of its claims and people expectation have been debunked.

Mastodon is just another of the alternatives that already exist and is mostly a take on twitter and microblogging.


This is a little off topic but, I'm curious, does Mastodon have policies regarding what sorts of photos can be shared on their site? If so, do they have admins that review reported photos to make sure they should be removed? I'm a little confused about how this decentralized thing works.

A problem I have with Facebook and other social media sites is that they define topless photos of women to be lewd and therefore not allowed, but allow topless photos of men. If Mastodon explicitly allows their users to post those sorts of photos without censorship, them I will definitely be signing up.

> Mastodon [...] is mostly a take on twitter

Oddly enough, twitter is just about the only social media site that does not remove topless photos of women. So, if it is essentially just a twitter clone, I am slightly less interested.


It's software/protocols, not a company.

Moderation is up to the people that run the server, which allows people to find the policies/servers/communities that suit them best.

It's the least-bad solution to the moderation problem I've heard of.


https://www.scuttlebutt.nz/ is worth having a look at

Built on a secure peer to peer replicating database which doesn't mind being incomplete - you just get the bit of it you need from your friends + their friends

Has a version of github running on it: https://git.scuttlebot.io/

And a kinda soundcloud clone https://github.com/mmckegg/ferment


This isn't an argument for social media alternatives, this is an argument for ethical journalism to become popular again. We need non-social media.


We do. But that costs money, and the only things that seem to be working are clickbait, fake news, and government sponsored outlets. A future of RT, Press TV, infowars, taboos, and if we're lucky al-jazzera


That's because those media are engaged in fast competition race towards the bottom.

Let's get rid of surveillance capitalism and tracking/targeting in advertising and this whole conundrum will solve itself.


Worth noting that Reddit might become a competition to Facebook in a year or so.

They recently introduced a trial of followable users, that you can subscribe to, just like you subscribe to subreddits.

It's de facto the same mechanism that Facebook has with user walls.

Once they roll it out to everyone, Reddit will be quite similar, sans the real name policy.


I can't see how reddit can possibly become competition for Facebook, they work on two completely different levels and cater to different circles of people. Facebook is about following your real life friends, local events, brands and interacting with people that you know. Reddit is a pseudo anonymous forum where people interact within communities based on interests and topics and reach out to as many people as possible. Even with the introduction of profiles, reddit can't exactly replace Facebook since Facebook is tied to your real life identity, your actual friends and family rather than random Internet people and that aspect of it is what makes it popular and hard to get away from. Even if some functions of them overlap, I just don't see how they could directly compete with one another.

You are likely not going to post photos of your family dinner to Reddit because that would be extremely boring to anyone not within your family or friends circle. On the other hand, it wouldn't make much sense to post a link to a blog post on a complicated programming or science topic to Facebook and expect to get much discussion on it unless you happen to be friends with lots of people knowledgeable on that topic. They are two different platforms with different purposes. Unless one or the other drastically changes their entire interface and function, I doubt one will compete with the other any time soon.


Reddit is still alive ? And they plan to kill it faster by adding facebook-like features. Well too bad but it seems that every time a quality website gets too popular the quality goes down the drain and the people who made the website great in the first place move away to greener pastures then the website gets sold, sells out or evolves into something else in a desperate attempt to recapture its now gone past.

HN is one exception to this, but has HN ever got hugely popular or is it limited to a certain category of people ?


Reddit and facebook are both inherently echo chambers.


Wasn't it always possible with friending and https://www.reddit.com/r/friends/?

If you're in on the trial, can you share a screenshot?


Whatever we need, I've come to feel that Facebook is broken on a fundamental level in that it does not accomplish its implicit goal of connecting people. Interactions between Facebook users are comically if not dangerously (as we've now seen) vacuous.


The alternative is to not use Facebook.


I'd even go a step further and say "not to use anything labeled social media or social network".


I think the problem is that it's becoming harder and hard not to use a Facebook related product. Along with the social network, you have the IM app, Instagram, Whatsapp, and potentially VR.

As much as I dislike FB (I uninstalled it from my app and have used the social network in many months), it's much harder for me to convince friends to switch over to another chat program, or to publish my shitty photos on another another platform with an actual audience of friends.


It's easier to convince them if you don't have Facebook to begin with. Then it can't be used as an excuse. Nearly all my close friends and family have Signal.

As for shitty photos... they can see them on the TV when they visit :)

I have considered making a pseudonym account just for Tinder though (hi ladies!)...but greeting people with "my name isn't actually Johnny Depp" does not sound like the best opener either.


i use only signal and Skype lite, sharing photos with family in Google photos, not sure why would i need social network for that


Ehh, most people still respond to SMS faster than anything. If you make an effort to socialize in the real world INSTEAD of via apps, the apps are much more obviously about interacting with brands that pay to get your eyes. I don't use any facebook product; most things have a decent fallback for auth.

Of course this isn't realistic for most young people.


dunno about us, but in Europe everyone has either WhatsApp, Viber or Skype, so even if you leave Facebook there is always alternative to reach someone, if it's really extreme email or SMS work

i am in my 30s, not on any social network (well LinkedIn passively, thinking about closing account after changing job), no Facebook, no Twitter, no Instagram, no Snapchat, etc. and have no problem to communicate with people without Facebook, though since i don't wanna have anything to do with Facebook i am ignoring also WhatsApp, if someone wanna contact me they can use SMS, email, normal call, signal and Skype, this require only two apps installed on my phone

i think many people in Europe share same sentiment especially in world after Snowden, i am just always surprised they are still willing to use WhatsApp owned by Facebook such will soon sharing data, can only hope this will push more people to Signal or back to email or SMS, Skype would be alternative but it's still American company mining data


The thing about all these scoring systems like FAcebook "likes" is that there is no way to know that they mean what they say. People do not click "like" because they like your post or they like you. It means a lot of different things to different people so when you add them all up it is like adding apples to oranges to grapes to footballs to dustmites.

Plus there are hordes of people trying to game the system and millions of dollars being spent on that. How can anyone take this thing seriously?


No, we need

1) transferable data and history. 2) user accounts/networks/friends which can interface

Then social networks become actual utilities instead of the branded "utility" walled-garden bullshit Facebook is currently branded as.

Sure, that's their strength. But unless they give that up, we'll continue down this stagnant, monopolist path.

Time to break Facebook up or open it to the web ... remember that? The open web?


In a way, I think social networks as currently designed as a mistake since it requires a centralized authority to share the content and verify our identities. Compare that to hosting your own content on a VPS where you're in charge of what you do and share on it. The problem comes from how do you connect people to together? How do you build a social search that links people based on what they share? In a way, I've always hoped Google would've been the one to get clued in and realize that they didn't need to make a social network but a social search index which would connect people based on that active sharing on websites. Obviously, there's no money to be had in such a search index so I have to wonder if it has to be something done on a voluntary basis like Debian or any other FOSS project.


the best thing that could happen for us as a culture and really as a species, is for FB to disappear off the planet. does little beyond lowering IQ's of broader society.


https://prism-break.org/en/all/#social-networks

Even more? I guess the problem is somewhere else...


Now we have a new kind of those that uses blockchain technology and cryptocurrency such as steemit.


Part of why Facebook paid such eye-popping sums for Instagram and Whatsapp is any network that gains critical mass poses a real threat, that monopoly is not as ironclad as it seems.


Isn't that business as usual ? microsoft, google, etc. have been doing this for decades. Either they buy before it gets popular and they kill it or they buy it once popular and they exploit it. Some of those are even made for the sole purpose of being bought by a big player with lots of money, youtube comes to mind.

But not everybody is a sellout and when snapchat refused to be bought, facebook tried to pull a google and release a similar service/software to compete and starve the insolent, but they failed hard and nobody knows what facebook poke is. Though facebook still has its monopoly and snapchat is not really threatening that.

But table turns, and they turn fast. For facebook who has no inherent value other that a lot of registered useds locked in, if those people started migrating to the new thing in town, facebook could be the new myspace in no time. This could not happen to apple or amazon who have inherent value, to google who sells ads outside its own websites, and microsoft well I don't understand how they made it so far, probably because they could bleed money by millions for years without even noticing it.


We need more alternatives to FB but be hardly can get more relevant alternatives to FB...


We already have plenty of alternatives, what we need is all those to be interoperable between them.


Emphasis on the word "relevant".


"need" is a strong word, but variety and choice would be nice.


Variety and choice we already have and it is useless unless each component of this variety can communicate with the others.

A multitude of walled gardens is no solution, it's just spreading the problem on a larger surface. What we need is to tear down the walls and build bridges instead.


There are literally thousands of alternatives to Facebook so that's hardly the problem.




