The "N" in that weird acronym stands for Netflix. The day they start selling my data to advertisers is the day I'm back to torrenting. I feel like the author is so ad-focused that she doesn't even see this: the whole article is about ads.
Netflix is showing that you can make fantastic, super expensive content, even niche content, without advertising. To me that feels much more profound than "Youtube has more data about you than ABC so advertisers will prefer that".
"Hey there, Cliff Edwards, director of corporate communications at Netflix. Wanted to point out that we don't sell ANY data to third-party advertisers. And we provide pretty good support for anyone who wants to learn about our tracking and how to opt out:
https://www.netflix.com/cookies"
That's in line with what I expect too.
There can be advertising without breaking out of the content.
From first view: Ben & Jerrys, Pepsi (?), Sennheiser
They might already be selling it for all we know ("privacy statement" aside).
Also, it doesn't matter at all, if many other people don't also do the same move.
Before I joined, I was a little cynical about big business and the shady moves you hear about to make a profit. It's been refreshing to join Netflix and find it to be an honest company with a simple business model: build a product that people want to buy.
Unless privately owned, or run by a very strong CEO with very specific opinions and total control over the board, that's just not what companies do. As soon as profit is to be made, they'll sell melamine as baby milk.
So, not sure about how Netflix plays it, but there's another case I hand't covered: making enough money elsewhere to not be interested in such things.
Spreading the belief that malicious practice is necessary for success and is inevitable, empowers that behavior. So please stop it, since (given examples like Netflix) it isn't true. :)
tl;dr of all of them is essentially: TV, as a non-time-shifted non-live broadcast medium, is dead: Netflix et al, Youtube, Torrent, and at the very least, DVRs, killed it; people watch non-live content how they want, when they want, frequently choosing to just "Netflix binge" it.
TV, as a live broadcast medium (eg, emergency news), will never die in that sense: I can watch Presidential addresses via the White House's Youtube channel via Youtube's Live feature as well as many local OTA broadcast channels.
TV is both dead and will live forever depending on what you call TV.
I think that misses the point a little. Live events will always be a thing, and we're seeing a huge push for that on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc. But many of these events are not available on those platforms yet, and that's the problem.
TV networks hold onto these events as a reason for people to buy a cable subscription, but I would rather watch it on the Internet, and I'd happily pay a fee for it. That's the missing piece that hasn't been figured out yet.
If "presidential addresses" are what's supposed to keep a medium afloat, it's doomed already.
Millenials don't even watch as much sports as older generations anymore...
This audience is growing rapidly and is already quite large too.
Things have improved dramatically since then of course but delivering live video to billions of users simultaneously?
>"Traditional (linear) TV audiences are declining at a significant rate, and they are practically aged out of key demographics. Cable customers are also declining."
Note its qualifying the statement with the word "linear."
So, sure, if what you mean by "TV" is the original networks, yeah, that may be concluding at some point. But "TV" itself just continues its ongoing evolution.
Brand advertising is not about the level of targeting that FB is doing.
Listen to the ads, not the god awful programming sometime. There's only so many prostate pills to be sold... I don't think it's a real business anymore, IMO there are a few ultra conservative types supporting the whole thing.
Some lobbying very hard in various countries to introduce digital radio. When you look up the implementation details, it would be pretty bad idea to stop analog radio. Now some countries already mandate that radio in new cars and also try to mandate that all new sold radio in those countries are digital radio.
It's absurde as people listen less and less radio, and analog radio has a lot better coverage - even in bad signal quality you can actually hear something - something vital in emergency situations. Of course you cannot censor analog radio at all, pirate radio stations were common back then when things went wrong. And we already had a time when certin countries allowed just one type of radio device with just one radio channel.
Arguably, this is worse quality than ye olde FM on average. I mean, I could get behind a transition if they were using Opus instead of a nearly decade old hack of an even older codec... but they're not.
Thank God we're not making this mistake in the US, and digital radio in this form has been rejected: people instead are either adopting SiriusXM or phones+BT playing mixed online/offline content.
TBH I'd rather knock down all the US radio towers, reclaim all of the AM and FM radio space, and deploy 802.16? 802.11ah? something and provide low bandwidth but freeish Internet.
I don't claim to be a "golden ears" or anything, but I find 64 kbps HE-AAC to offer better-than-FM quality. (HE-AACv2 benefits really only make sense at 48 kbps or lower.)
Hydrogenaudio tests showed that a good HE-AAC encoder does just slightly (imperceptibly) worse than Opus at 64 kbps[1].
If everyone is taking their test on their phone with low grade earbuds plugged in, or exceptionally bad car audio systems, everything sounds bad, ergo, the same.
I own a pair of Stax, among other higher end headphones, with the proper gear to drive them. I can tell the difference between modern-LAME-encoded 320kbps MP3 and lossless, albeit just barely, in an ABX test. Everything 64kbps sounds bad unless it's something like Opus doing conventional speech.
I know I'm setting the bar high, but I don't think I even have "golden ears", I think anyone can reasonably hear the difference, they just need to quit bothering with low end gear.
I mean, people just on HN buy Tesla Model Ses for $100k+ without even thinking twice, I find it hard to believe they won't also drop $1k on headphones and headphone gear at the very minimum if they care about audio.
The first one will surely die, and has already died for most(?) young people where I live. But that doesn't really matter much as content can be streamed using the internet.
I think the physical costs are manageable already. I doubt good content will get dramatically cheaper any time soon.
(There are a large number of low-power religious stations. For people thinking about repurposing "white space" in the TV bands, they're going to have to get rid of some of those Voice of God stations. One God Ministries alone has 17 stations licensed in the Bay Area.)
There's more space available now for TV stations because the tuners for digital TV have much better adjacent channel rejection than analog TV tuners did. There used to be restrictions to prevent harmonic interference and such. That's mostly gone, and all the channel slots can be used. If you wanted to set up a broadcast TV station in San Francisco, you probably could.
The more coarse the targeting, the more humans are able to reason about ad placement. If I see an tv ad on a program, I know that all the people in my region watching the same program are also guaranteed to see the ad. Whereas if I get an ad on Facebook, I have no idea who else might have seen the same ad.
I've been mulling this over because Podcasts, by some weird quirk of technological path dependence, got locked early on into a state of extreme ad unsophistication. Despite, or maybe because of this, podcasts have some of the highest ad rates in the business. Take Mailchimp's sponsorship of Serial for example, that sponsorship itself became somewhat of a mild media sensation surrounding the discussion of the story. But that could only happen because of the impossibility of ad targeting in podcasts. Because of that, you knew everyone else listening to serial was hearing the exact same ad as you.
I'm streaming mlb right now and reading HN, TV can't offer that experience easily.
"Television or TV is a telecommunication medium used for transmitting moving images in monochrome (black-and-white), or in color, and in two or three dimensions and sound. "
This sounds like everything from traditional broadcast TV to YouTube to twitch to snapchat. You are remotely seeing something on a display. It's technically TV is it not?
I was interested that she coined the term FANG and not FANTA (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, youTube, Apple). I am a big fan of Apple but continue to be dumfounded by how tone-deaf they are about the Internet. It's as if they have Jim Sensenbrenner on their board.
Conceptually, why should I have to choose a television package from Comcast or Cox based on which one is operating the cable? It makes some sense if my cablebox is parsing a stream available to everyone on the line, but it doesn't make sense if the box is requesting a stream that has not been multicast.
I suspect that this threat to their television business has a lot to do with attacks on net neutrality, and that there is a belief that it is a slippery slope from net neutrality to deciding that they shouldn't have something like a favored provider status for anything that is packet-based.
