Your email is never shown, just a unique id per email. But I'm sorry that the most likely outcome will be either: 1) not used, or 2) used for bad and spam. I try to prevent the spam by using Spam Assassin to reject messages. Anyway, it is sort of an experiment. So let's see how it goes.
No guarantees, no warranties, fingers crossed, hope it is good. Thanks for reading.
Seriously it's a stupid idea but I just wanted to post it. Please don't hate it.
At least that's what I in my unspoiled internet innocence want. Maybe it's not a good idea, but ... See what happens. Most probable thing is no one uses it, so maybe this is a "problem I'd love to have" at this stage. Thanks.
Should at least honour DKIM and SPF.
This show hn no 1 spot has cursed me tho. Because I spent the day working on "improving" this "stupid idea"...it just felt tiring. I guess because I realize I don't really care about it and also because I don't think it can make money, and even if it does...not much.
I'm reflecting that it is really only worth it putting time into the ideas that matter. I have a bunch of ideas that I've spent so much more time thinking about than this. I think it really works for me to put the time into those, even tho they take longer than this "quick idea".
All the love has been encouraging tho. It's pretty cool to see "real people" using your stuff. But if it's not the idea you care about, I find that coolness quickly fades! Thanks
Actually what I originally intended to do when I decided I must use this stupid domain for something was to simply encourage everyone to add pleaseno@pleasespamthis.email to all spam lists they knew, and provide like a gallery obscura, a "hall of horrors" of all the world's spam ( making it "universally accessible and useful" of course... With search and letting people reply. )
But then I assessed this and thought... It's a good gimmick, but I would probably only go there for 15 seconds, scan, and then, depart. And I thought probably everyone else would do this too, because who is tolerant of spam?
I know having the spam "in a glass case" lessens its "threat potency", and that publishing spam in a central place and letting any people reply without anyone "spammer" being able to reply them back directly, sort of turns the table on the power dynamic of spam. And maybe that's a good thing.... But also maybe most spammers are not so "powerful" anyway. I didn't necessarily want to go attacking that group...
Ought I still do this? Is this a better idea?
[edit] You need to work on sanitising email before it is displayed. Stripping out anything that will trigger http requests to external domains.
[edit2] You definitely want to set up Content-Security-Policy
[edit3] I've brought it back up but with the appropriate records removed from the db and with my mailserver configured to reject mail to your domain.
[edit]: 10:33 PM eastern. Service is back.
