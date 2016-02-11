I wrote up the process and hacks that went in to making this possible here: https://jamesfriend.com.au/porting-pce-emulator-browser
The most gross/fun part was how I made the Mac OS mouse position align with your real mouse cursor: by writing its position directly to the emulated computer's memory. Classic Mac OS held the mouse position in a few fixed global memory locations. I realised I could just write to those memory locations every few CPU cycles. I could have instead written a driver which ran inside the emulated OS to communicate with the emulator program, but this was simpler!
The norm would be to disable the real mouse cursor (make it invisible) and then feed the guest mouse movement via MMIO and an IRQ. You don't need a driver because classic MacOS already has one for the emulated hardware.
What happened in the meantime?
Why did you choose PCE over (e.g.) Basilisk II?
How do you provide the Macintosh ROM?
The Macintosh ROM is up to the website (e.g. archive.org) to provide, along with the disk images.
At the very least, that gets you a ROM.
1) Disable access to works upon request, but only after challenging the requesting party to substantiate the claim that they represent the actual copyright owner. Apparently, a whole goddamn lot of copyrights have hazy ownership thanks to corporate mergers/dissolutions/reorganizations being messy, but the claimed owners are rarely called on it. I suppose the implicit promise is that IA would demand the same in a lawsuit.
2) Only allow access to some works via "streaming", e.g. running a game in an in-browser emulator at archive.org but not providing download links. Of course a technically savvy user can retrieve the underlying files, but this purportedly puts it under the legal framework of "broadcasting" rather than "copying", which is supposed to somehow limit legal remedies available to copyright owners.
1.) That you list is a big one. With respect to websites, the ability to change robots.txt goes a long way toward creating an assumption of ownership even retroactively.
2.) The IA is non-commercial.
3.) The IA doesn't have deep pockets.
Add it all up and although much of what the IA does archive is in a pretty murky legal area, the fact that it's willing to take most things down and that there isn't a big payday to be gained from suing them, leaves them mostly free to do what they do.
They have a ton of copyrighted games, they have recordings of concerts from artists who almost certainly haven't authorized that. Personally I love this, I just really hope they don't get sued into the ground.
And the Archive could always move out of US jurisdiction if absolutely required.
It's past 2006 now. This text seems outdated. Furthermore, it states:
> In 2003 the Internet Archive, as part of research into vintage software archiving, discovered possible archiving issues involving the Digital Millenium Copyright Act. This could make it impossible to legally archive early computer software and games, even for accredited institutions wishing to store limited amounts of non-distributable, archival images.
I don't believe we're looking at "non-distributable archival images" here.
This is one of my favourite things on the internet: https://archive.org/details/EALand_FinalCountdown
And it would probably vanish in a few years without something like archive.org.
In this case, archive.org is distributing copies of the software to everyone's browser, and I don't think there's any plausible case that it's fair use or that any of the other exemptions apply. I'd expect it to count as infringing in most non-US jurisdictions as well, though probably not all.
In practice, though, even if Apple decides to do something about this (unlikely), they'll probably just send a takedown notice rather than actually sue the Internet Archive. I'd call it a calculated risk on the Archive's part.
There was a legal dispute around OS 4 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_AmigaOS_4_dispu...
MorphOS, the popular AmigaOS clone, is also proprietary and "the price is 79 EUR for one laptop or desktop computer" (lol that's more expensive than an iBook G4 you can run it on)
The accepted way to run emulators is https://www.amigaforever.com ($$$), using pirated ROMs is very discouraged by the community.
Aminet only hosts freeware/shareware/FOSS!
Meanwhile, Macintosh Garden hosts pretty much everything for Mac OS 9 and earlier (and some things for OS X PowerPC too). You can get all OS 9 versions of Photoshop. MS Office. Baldur's Gate. Fallout 2. And Mac OS itself.
1) How modern and responsive the UI behavior is.
2) How many subtle improvements there have been (e.g. the old Mac menu behavior that I liked I find annoying). No command-A for select all in MacWrite.
3) How screen updates I used to think were instantaneous decidedly were not. (That said, I couldn't trigger the "ultra slow update" mode and watch menus drawing one line of pixels at a time).
4) Copyright notices for third party companies in "Apple" software (e.g. MacWrite is copyright "Encore Systems".
It's pretty creamy.
What I love is that it was a real Unix, but it could run Mac apps, and it even provided a graphical interface to select/explain the command line switches of some Unix tools.
Dark Castle was so cool, I totally forgave him for writing Flash.
Also, any old Dark Castle fans should note that "Return to Dark Castle" exists and was finally released a few years ago https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/return-to-dark-castle/id4107... (possibly the longest wait for a game sequel ever?)
Please can we get a copy of LogoWriter on one of those? That was how I first learned to program, on a Mac Plus when I was about 7 or 8 years old.
FWIW, I just tried the emulator on MacOS Sierra and Chrome and it works just like I remember it.
