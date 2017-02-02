|
|Ask HN: Anyone Got Shipment from Next Thing Co?
|
1 point by georgetony 145 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite
|I placed an order for $635 on 02 Feb 2017. On 24 Feb 2017, received shipping email. But till now, there is no shipment and the DHL website says the tracking number is not found.
No reply to my last few emails sent to ahoyahoy@nextthing.co
Anyone had similar experience? If yes, how did you get them to ship or give you a refund?
I see that their forum has recent activities. So some people received their shipment? (May be not a scam?)
