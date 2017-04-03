FETs are very simple devices to explain, they're very complicated devices to model from first principles, and even harder to manufacture. Simply drawing some pictures of one and filing a patent doesn't really count for much in my book. Though maybe that's not surprising given that the source is a rag called "ipwatchdog"...
I mean, da Vinci drew something like a glider once. Did he invent air travel?
I just hope the next revolutionary step happens in my lifetime. Not complaining about all the stuff already happening, just want more!
Edit:
[3]
------------------------
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multigate_device
[1] https://phys.org/news/2016-05-graphene-based-transistor-cloc...
[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tunnel_field-effect_transistor
So 3d transistors and graphene transistors won't help all too much. And besides, FinFET s are basically a form of 3d transistors.
[1] https://newsroom.intel.com/newsroom/wp-content/uploads/sites...
> [...] theory of superconductivity, an important technological aspect underpinning supercomputers.
What does superconductivity have to do with supercomputers?
FETs are very simple devices to explain, they're very complicated devices to model from first principles, and even harder to manufacture. Simply drawing some pictures of one and filing a patent doesn't really count for much in my book. Though maybe that's not surprising given that the source is a rag called "ipwatchdog"...