I think this list hits cultural problems more than anything else and is largely incomplete. It would be better mentioned as:
* Don't be polite
* If code style is what keeps you up at night then you aren't a good programmer
Politeness is dishonesty. It is an excuse to lie because the lie less hurtful than the shame and disgrace of the truth. This is bullshit.
I am a military guy, so for me nothing is more important than honesty and mutual respect. Kindness is a quality not valued at all. Hurt me with honesty, since I am an adult I can take it. If this is a problem for you I will view you as a weak coward one hand, but more importantly I will perceive that you are a liar and not worthy of trust on any level.
We live in a wonderful modern world of awesome static analysis tools. Code style is something that can be automatically analyzed, validated, and largely corrected. There is absolutely no need for human intervention in this regard. If code style is your biggest concern during a code review I will view you as primarily incompetent since you have no ability to prioritize what is actually important. I will also view you as an expired dinosaur for spending manual time on tasks better served by software.
I think this list hits cultural problems more than anything else and is largely incomplete. It would be better mentioned as:
* Don't be polite
* If code style is what keeps you up at night then you aren't a good programmer
Politeness is dishonesty. It is an excuse to lie because the lie less hurtful than the shame and disgrace of the truth. This is bullshit.
I am a military guy, so for me nothing is more important than honesty and mutual respect. Kindness is a quality not valued at all. Hurt me with honesty, since I am an adult I can take it. If this is a problem for you I will view you as a weak coward one hand, but more importantly I will perceive that you are a liar and not worthy of trust on any level.
We live in a wonderful modern world of awesome static analysis tools. Code style is something that can be automatically analyzed, validated, and largely corrected. There is absolutely no need for human intervention in this regard. If code style is your biggest concern during a code review I will view you as primarily incompetent since you have no ability to prioritize what is actually important. I will also view you as an expired dinosaur for spending manual time on tasks better served by software.