Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Devcenter - Work with the best software developers from Africa (devcenter.co)
1 point by danawoyele 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



Hi guys!

We work with the best talent in Africa, we help turn your ideas into prototypes, websites and apps.

Looking to join our workforce? Join us via Workable - http://devcenter.workable.com

Looking to start a project? Check out project cost estimator - http://bit.ly/DC-ProjectCostEstimator




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: