A Python program that generates animated GIFs of some maze construction algorithms, e.g. https://raw.githubusercontent.com/j-s-n/mazes/master/example...
The javascript version (https://github.com/j-s-n/mazes-js) has a few more algorithms IIRC but I never got around to fixing it up.
[1]: https://github.com/Syntaf/MazeSolver
Do you have any academic resources on hand that you used to help you complete this project?
Awesome visualizations: https://bost.ocks.org/mike/algorithms/#maze-generation
Explanation of most maze-generation algorithms: http://weblog.jamisbuck.org/2011/2/7/maze-generation-algorit...
http://www.mazesforprogrammers.com/
There's a really nice responsive HTML5-JS random-maze generator, from Gosh Darn Games that's navigable with arrows. Nowhere near as advanced, but my kids love it:
https://www.goshdarngames.com/html5-maze-post-mortem/
I always thought that was so amazing and cool. But she was somewhat blasé about it.
A Python program that generates animated GIFs of some maze construction algorithms, e.g. https://raw.githubusercontent.com/j-s-n/mazes/master/example...
The javascript version (https://github.com/j-s-n/mazes-js) has a few more algorithms IIRC but I never got around to fixing it up.