Maze Generator (github.com)
Plugging my own, related project from a few years back: https://github.com/j-s-n/mazes

A Python program that generates animated GIFs of some maze construction algorithms, e.g. https://raw.githubusercontent.com/j-s-n/mazes/master/example...

The javascript version (https://github.com/j-s-n/mazes-js) has a few more algorithms IIRC but I never got around to fixing it up.


Go directly to SVG. Then you can view mazes in the browser and easily use them in web pages, having them look good at any scale.


Done.


Cool stuff! I also wrote a maze generator awhile back[1] that was coupled with the A* algorithm, but it doesn't make those cool circular mazes or anything. C++11 is also a big plus, loving the modern C++ style.

[1]: https://github.com/Syntaf/MazeSolver


Very cool. Good work. I'm not a C++ developer my self so I can't find a use for this, but the maths is interesting and can be adopted.

Do you have any academic resources on hand that you used to help you complete this project?


Not the author, but:

Awesome visualizations: https://bost.ocks.org/mike/algorithms/#maze-generation

Explanation of most maze-generation algorithms: http://weblog.jamisbuck.org/2011/2/7/maze-generation-algorit...


Mr. Buck's book is also really good, I would heartily recommend it

http://www.mazesforprogrammers.com/


This is such an interesting book! Thanks for sharing the link.


I love the random walk one in the visualizations, it's as if it's a tentacle that is prodding around until it feels something


Wow that whole page was amazing, thank you for sharing!


awesome links, the explanation and visualization is more useful than just having the code thanks


Great links! Thank you :)


I love the fact that you can do so many shapes and maze styles. Very impressive.

There's a really nice responsive HTML5-JS random-maze generator, from Gosh Darn Games that's navigable with arrows. Nowhere near as advanced, but my kids love it:

https://www.goshdarngames.com/html5-maze-post-mortem/


This is very cool. Believe it or not, when I was 19 I knew a female friend who could draw perfect, solveable mazes, pretty much like intuitively, and she would also know how many exits there were.

I always thought that was so amazing and cool. But she was somewhat blasé about it.


Is it possible to output to a data structure format (JSON or whatever)? It'd be fun to read these mazes and generate dungeons for a game, especially the circular ones :P




