At an optimistic 5kB per second (via something like the protocol used on 56kb modems), and given a single side of vinyl can be pushed to about 30 minutes, that gives you ~10MB per side.
Have you thought about VHS instead? You can fit about 2GB on an E180 tape using the right piece of cutting edge technology: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ArVid
OTOH, I have just put together a Minix 1.7 distribution which would fit on that vinyl disk, so if downgrading's an option...
You can probably get a working system with bsd (~10m) and baseXX.tgz (~50m compressed, ~100m inflated).
Biggest offenders:
89M usr
25M usr/libdata/perl5
22M usr/share
12M usr/share/terminfo
5.1M usr/share/zoneinfo
20M usr/lib
13M usr/sbin
9.5M usr/bin
$ find . -type f -exec head -1 '{}' \; | grep -E '^#.*perl' | wc -l
90
$ du -sh *
144K bin
64K etc
0 fd0
0 fd1
108K minix
0 mnt
0 root
0 tmp
22M usr
$ du -sh usr/*
24K usr/ast
3.9M usr/bin
124K usr/doc
0 usr/etc
436K usr/include
1.4M usr/lib
0 usr/local
2.0M usr/man
36K usr/mdec
0 usr/preserve
0 usr/run
0 usr/spool
14M usr/src
0 usr/tmp
Of course, you don't get Perl. Or, uh, TCP/IP networking. You need Minix 2.0 for that, which is much bigger; 26MB with source, or 10MB without.
> Anyone want to buy some well-used CD burners?
CD burners that were used to burn OpenBSD CDs over the years? Well, that would be a nice collectors item :)
"> If no OpenBSD CDs are going to be released, then probably it is better
> to just send a donation to the OpenBSD foundation and/or to Theo de
> Raadt.
Vijay, that is the correct way to sustain the software.
The CDs haven't pulled in sustaining revenue for many years.
Based upon income from contributors the Foundation performs a
fantastic function -- making worries and problems disappear."
OpenBSD should provide an enterprise license for kilobucks. Not even call it a "support" program, just a license for enterprise use. It could even be the same terms as the BSD license, just name it and give it a price that can easily go on a corporate budget as a line item. It sounds stupid, but enterprise users would rather spend money than not spend money.
http://www.hwaci.com/cgi-bin/license-step1?
OTOH, he also suggests that the OpenBSD Foundation could be generating enough revenue. Does anyone know? Relevant excerpts from Theo's mailing list post:
I made 40 CD releases in 20 years, investing personal effort and risk to build and sustain the costs of this project and sub-projects.
I do not want to keep making CDs to sustain myself and the project anymore. Other ways need to work now.
and
Based upon income from contributors the Foundation performs a
fantastic function -- making worries and problems disappear.
Perhaps an occasional audio CD might be fun? No pressure. No need to worry about freeze date impact on the development process. I just bought the 'Sargent Pepper' (5.8) poster as it has the developers on it.
ISO image is important to install on virtual machine, and you csn burn it on DVD.
Hey everybody who uses OpenSSH (I cannot fathom a single person reading this who does not regularly use OpenSSH), donate to the OpenBSD Foundation: http://www.openbsdfoundation.org/
Yes, it's Canadian. No, you can't write it off your taxes. Why? Because there aren't enough donations to make the accounting and legal costs to do so viable. Want your donations to be tax deductible? Get (more of) your OpenSSH using friends (and companies!) to donate (more) and it just might happen!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BSD_Authentication
http://man.openbsd.org/authenticate.3
https://www.openbsd.org/donations.html
Also you can donate hardware to developers, who are volunteers:
https://www.openbsd.org/want.html
It looks like the requirements are a $275 application fee, an EIN (so the Foundation would need to apply for one), and an annual information return. No need to incorporate or form a separate US entity.
We're real and we're here!
If so, consider donating to the OpenBSD foundation. See libreSSL.
Burned discs rarely last longer than 5 years, a decade max.
Variables include the quality of manufacturing, and storage environment.
There are some other technologies that seem like they'll last a long time (MDISC), but I'm not really sure if they're worth their cost... or if I should just go for a Hard Drive at that point.
Blow the controll board in some way and your sunk. Blow the mechanics and your sunk.
with optical media at least you have this passive disc that just sits there.
Not to rain on your parade, but there are several data recovery and forensics services that will pull the data off of such disks.
If you have a clean room, you can even do it yourself: all you need is an identical model drive, and to just transfer the physical platters from the broken disk, to the good disk. Think of it like swapping the engine in a car instead of buying a new car.
Of course, with the new Helium-filled hard drives coming out these days, that's going to be a lot tougher ...
All information storage media degrade over time, it ultimately comes down to differences in durability. Stone tablets outlast SSDs, but for both, the clock is ticking.
As long as it is easier to send the data round trip to a datacentre in Kansas and back than it is to send it within my own lan, physical media will always be "a thing of the present"
Seriously, though, if the computers are (or can be) on the same network, then there are dozens of ways to achieve this. The easiest is probably shared network directories, but there's also NFS, rsync, scp, FTP, etc. IF the machines are on different networks it can be a little more work, but still not hard.
If the laptop and desktop are connected to a network, then there's no reason to use physical media, in fact the medium can only be an additional failure mode. Try this instead:
$ rsync -av (source path) (destination machine name):(destination path)
On your LAN, use Zeroconf (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zero-configuration_networking) to resolve local machine names to IPs.
> As long as it is easier to send the data round trip to a datacentre in Kansas and back than it is to send it within my own lan ...
Yes, but the premise isn't correct, and it only adds to the list of possible failure modes.
Run sshd on your desktop (assuming your behind a NAT there are nearly 0 security issues with this), when you want to transfer files
`rsync username@desktops_ip:remote_file local_file`.
Alternatively use something like syncthing.
I recently copied 2TB from one hard drive to another on the same computer and it took half a day. Trying to rsync that amount of data over the internet would take far longer than FedEx-ing a hard drive.
Even locally, it can be faster to copy data to a thumb drive, move it to the other machine, and copy it back than to send it over the network.
4x1Gib/s or 10Gib/s are more and more popular and in general local network latency is lower than HDD latency (surprising, isn't it).
Sending over 1Gib/s network will be for sure faster than copying it on flash drive. Even if flash drive is able to do 128MiB/s speed, you have to first write it, swap machine, read it. Via network you do the write and read at the same time.
https://aws.amazon.com/snowball/
With the advent of type-C USB, I expect things will become even simpler as long as at least one of the devices can expose itself as a mass-storage or MTP device.
s/is/are/
If I expressed a preference for blondes over brunettes, would you describe that as wrong also?
Obviously thinking of "physical media" as a plural is a matter of opinion, as well as being consistent with widespread usage.
If I say there are an infinity of primes, I've stated a fact, and one would be free to label it right or wrong. If instead I try to produce a concise, general definition of infinity, the result can only ever be an opinion, a judgment call. No one would have the right to call it wrong -- because it's language, not mathematics.
> Physical media here is a collective noun ...
The singular form is "physical medium." The plural form is "physical media." This is not rocket science.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Media_(communication)
Quote: "Media (the singular form of which is medium)[1] is the collective communication outlets or tools that are used to store and deliver information or data."
Again, it's language, not mathematics -- it's a matter of opinion and judgment.