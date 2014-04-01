Like most of Gerhy's designs?
Even when rendered most architects play around with perspective to get their "ugly blocks" to look nice.
I said they should force the architects to design with VR and let them see the finished building from above only after they got the important stuff done, so the focus of the design is the people walking around and not the top down view on the building.
It might be an ugly block 99% of the time, but it'll look great if you get a photo from the right angle at the right time of day with the right lights turned on in the right weather.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Panopticon
1. Scroll down to the map and the end, and zoom all the way in. For me the tileset goes back in time to before the building was finished. I initially thought "wow, Google merged an overhead render from the architect!", but when I followed the "View larger map" link zooming in showed the completed building. TIL Maps uses different tilesets for different APIs!
2. See your avatar at the top-right of the embedded map view? Hover that, and you'll see "+YourUsername", just like in the old +Google days. Wow :P
I'm guessing this site is using a legacy embed API or something. These were fun glitches to stumble on though.
If historical imagery interests you, Google has several options available:
The desktop Google Earth client will show you historical top-down aerial imagery that you can scrub through with a time slider: https://support.google.com/earth/answer/148094?hl=en
You can access historical street view imagery through the main Google Maps web interface: https://googleblog.blogspot.com/2014/04/go-back-in-time-with...
For large-scale or global changes, there's https://earthengine.google.com/timelapse/ which is essentially a zoomable video of the entire Earth over the past 30 years at ~30m resolution.
For the true 3D imagery and 3/4 perspective view, I believe there's not currently a way to view historical versions (perhaps because stitching and reconstruction continues to improve and older versions would be low quality).
Problem: my old laptop doesn't support WebGL, and I'm seeing the new building at all zoom levels.
> The embed never uses WebGL, perhaps because it would be rude for a small embedded map to use a ton of your GPU memory.
That makes absolutely perfect sense - another thing is that the embed needs to "just work", and WebGL is in effect kicking in OpenGL; if the display stack isn't in sane condition (eg, misconfigured or buggy driver) it may cause lockups or other issues.
Thanks very much for the other links!
- Google Earth is on my todo list of things to play with when I'm back on my i3
- The historical street view thing is awesome and really useful, I agree
- TIL about Timelapse, that is awesome. Thanks very much!
Your theory about stitching/reconstruction of old tilesets sounds quite plausible.
I guess the article was trying to drum up hype about the possibility of being able to do what you describe.
IOW, this news article is saying "this should exist soon" in a "come on, get with the program" sense, because the industry is not quite there yet.
Having said that, I can perfectly understand your point of view.
Not that I see anything wrong with that. I've lurked /new for a long time and noticed more and more spammy articles increasing the noise factor. I really think the whole thing is an arms race for views that can't really be stopped without a real person in the loop.
Perhaps you could start assigning reputation to a domain that's linked to how many good articles have come from there? This would encourage "friendly" SEO spam of good articles at least, lol.