What is the status of Code Anywhere?
http://codeanywhere.com

It looks useful and I want to try it out, however their iOS app errors when trying to set up a box, images are missing from their website, and I can't access their support site.

Does anyone here use it or know of any decent alternatives?




This might be one of the use cases in favor of Android because a user can install GNU Root Debian from the app store and have an environment for development...of course this probably isn't ideal if the goal is iOS development...then again, programming from a device without a keyboard is probably suboptimal...then again again, Bluetooth keyboards are option, but at that point I'm close to carrying a small laptop.

Anyway, back to the original point, or some use cases, Cloud 9 might be an alternative. Or a cheap Android device is an alternative that does not depend on a service.




