What is the status of Code Anywhere?

It looks useful and I want to try it out, however their iOS app errors when trying to set up a box, images are missing from their website, and I can't access their support site.
Does anyone here use it or know of any decent alternatives?
Anyway, back to the original point, or some use cases, Cloud 9 might be an alternative. Or a cheap Android device is an alternative that does not depend on a service.
Anyway, back to the original point, or some use cases, Cloud 9 might be an alternative. Or a cheap Android device is an alternative that does not depend on a service.