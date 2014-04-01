i would think that the HN crowd is as close to the perfect audience segment for MST3K as one can find.
the idea is simple: an MST3K episode is a replay of some horrible D-grade science-fuction movie, usually 25 or so years old. The perspective of the viewer is someone sitting in the back of a movie theatre watching this movie. Sitting a few rows in front of you, the viewer, are three guys (technically one guy and two robots, "Crow" and "Tom Servo" in case you're curious) who frequently interject hilarious riffs while the movie is in progress.
an example:
in one episode, the trio are watching "Radar Men From the Moon", in the film, the hero says to the evil leader of the Moon people "why are you carrying out this campaign of destruction of planet Earth?" Before the evil leader can answer, one of the trio jumps in with "It's an election year"
the OP sums it up nicely:
> Watching MST3K was like hanging out with a trio of underachieving-genius best friends
1) Space Mutiny
2) Time Travelers
3) I Was a Teenage Werewolf
4) The Mole People
5) Prince of Space
6) The Skydivers
7) Angels Revenge
I think most of these are on YouTube in some form.
The appeal for me is also that I'm from Minnesota like those guys; some of the jokes are inside jokes. It was also on late night during the 90s when not much else was on; some of the appeal now is nostalgic.
> On Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album, there are illustrations in the liner notes. And for the song “I’ve Seen That Movie Too,” it’s got little silhouettes watching a movie. I remember going, “Someone should do a show like that. Run a movie and have these people in silhouettes say stuff.”
I think as far as running times go, this is the longest netflix original release with 14 episodes around 1.5 hrs each.
