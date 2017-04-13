"People should be able to support a political candidate and express the reasons they do especially if they're unpopular, without someone ascribing all of [the candidate's] worst traits."
http://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/audio.commonwealthcl...
Altman makes two revealing claims:
1. That it's possible to support a political candidate without being accused of supporting all their views.
2. That the protests against Thiel are inneffective at changing Thiel's mind.
Taking each of these:
1. If the candidate is openly inviting a historic national adversary to disrupt an election, if he is a direct attack on liberal democracy itself, if his platform is a direct translation of fascist platforms from the 1920s and 1930s, and all this is being openly discusse, then no, there is no conceivable way in which support for that candidate, by someone claimed to be "one of the smartest guys in Silicon Valley", can be considered to be anything other than absolutely anathema, deliberate, and abhorrent.
Peter Thiel deserves all the approbrium he's received, a millionfold.
2. The audience of the outrage is far from Thiel alone. It's to /all/ the political and entrepreneurial class within Silicon Valley and elsewhere: you must not do this, or tolerate those who do -- or their counsel, presence, or money.
That Sam Altman, CEO of Ycombinator, and personal friend of Peter Thiel, fails to grasp either point is beyond profoundly disturbing.
Wake up, Sam.
"People should be able to support a political candidate and express the reasons they do especially if they're unpopular, without someone ascribing all of [the candidate's] worst traits."
http://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/audio.commonwealthcl...
Altman makes two revealing claims:
1. That it's possible to support a political candidate without being accused of supporting all their views.
2. That the protests against Thiel are inneffective at changing Thiel's mind.
Taking each of these:
1. If the candidate is openly inviting a historic national adversary to disrupt an election, if he is a direct attack on liberal democracy itself, if his platform is a direct translation of fascist platforms from the 1920s and 1930s, and all this is being openly discusse, then no, there is no conceivable way in which support for that candidate, by someone claimed to be "one of the smartest guys in Silicon Valley", can be considered to be anything other than absolutely anathema, deliberate, and abhorrent.
Peter Thiel deserves all the approbrium he's received, a millionfold.
2. The audience of the outrage is far from Thiel alone. It's to /all/ the political and entrepreneurial class within Silicon Valley and elsewhere: you must not do this, or tolerate those who do -- or their counsel, presence, or money.
That Sam Altman, CEO of Ycombinator, and personal friend of Peter Thiel, fails to grasp either point is beyond profoundly disturbing.
Wake up, Sam.