YouTube has a hidden dark mode
3 points by joshfarrant 145 days ago
To enable, do the following:

1. Go to YouTube 2. Open the console and enter: document.cookie="VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE=fPQ4jCL6EiE" 3. Refresh the page 4. You'll see the 'dark mode' option either in the '...' menu, or when tapping on your profile picture

Credit to igor-stumberger on DN for this.

https://www.designernews.co/stories/82557




