|
|YouTube has a hidden dark mode
|
|To enable, do the following:
1. Go to YouTube
2. Open the console and enter: document.cookie="VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE=fPQ4jCL6EiE"
3. Refresh the page
4. You'll see the 'dark mode' option either in the '...' menu, or when tapping on your profile picture
Credit to igor-stumberger on DN for this.
https://www.designernews.co/stories/82557
