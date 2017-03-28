Hacker News
Show HN: Klipse- a JavaScript plugin for interactive code snippets in blog posts
(
klipse.tech
)
2 points
by
viebel
145 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
Etheryte
145 days ago
The sticky header is way too large on mobile - why do you even need it? I'm capable of reading the page headline and not forgetting it for 2 minutes. As it is, the page is just downright inconvenient to use.
viebel
145 days ago
Thanks for the tip
