Show HN: Klipse- a JavaScript plugin for interactive code snippets in blog posts (klipse.tech)
2 points by viebel 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



The sticky header is way too large on mobile - why do you even need it? I'm capable of reading the page headline and not forgetting it for 2 minutes. As it is, the page is just downright inconvenient to use.


Thanks for the tip




