|Ask HN: Service to report local ip
1 point by hahahaha23 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|Is there a service to report local ip address.
for example, my work machine is under a vpn network. I connect from home to the vpn, but I don't know the ip of my work machine, as its ip is dynamically assigned.
I want to find a service, so that my work machine can periodically report its ip address to the service. so I can retrieve it at anytime?
