Ask HN: Service to report local ip
Is there a service to report local ip address.

for example, my work machine is under a vpn network. I connect from home to the vpn, but I don't know the ip of my work machine, as its ip is dynamically assigned.

I want to find a service, so that my work machine can periodically report its ip address to the service. so I can retrieve it at anytime?




SuperUser[1] might be a better audience for this question.

[1] https://superuser.com




