Will they accept this idea related to providing HOUSEHOLD requirements
1 point
by
mikkudiv
145 days ago
Will people accept the concept of virtually live shop or directly voice recording or directly writing down their order in addition to traditional method of scrolling, searching and buying the products related to regular HOUSEHOLD requirements?
