Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
The Liana Vine and Its Role in Global Warming
(
yale.edu
)
33 points
by
Red_Tarsius
144 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
impossiblegame
144 days ago
It's a bit scary that we rely on the Amazonian ecosystem to carbon sink the Northern Hemisphere's fossil fuel excesses, but we know so little about how it works.
6d6b73
144 days ago
Just yesterday I was talking about sudden increase in number of trees attacked by poison ivy in the forest in my friend's backyard.
snsr
144 days ago
Anecdotally, it's prevalence seems to have increased markedly in my neck of the woods over the past ~15 years.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: