The Liana Vine and Its Role in Global Warming (yale.edu)
3 comments



It's a bit scary that we rely on the Amazonian ecosystem to carbon sink the Northern Hemisphere's fossil fuel excesses, but we know so little about how it works.


Just yesterday I was talking about sudden increase in number of trees attacked by poison ivy in the forest in my friend's backyard.


Anecdotally, it's prevalence seems to have increased markedly in my neck of the woods over the past ~15 years.




