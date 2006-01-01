Hacker News
Tech firms crowd into San Francisco, but it’s still no Silicon Valley
(
computerworld.com
)
MilnerRoute
145 days ago
calcsam
145 days ago
"Spurred by tax incentives, Twitter set up its headquarters in the City by the Bay in 2006, and there it remains."
Twitter didn't move into its Midmarket HQ until 2011.
