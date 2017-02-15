But as I read through this excellent essay, I found myself taking on the actions of her painter friend in the airport security line. I simply let myself read, and absorb the words - without judgement, without getting indignant or self righteous at the injustice of the situations she described.
I read the section on her interaction with the sales assistant in the clothes shop, with much sadness. I realised that in my everyday dealings, I (and possibly many others) flit between the persona of the assistant, and the author.
And in the spirit of her painter friend, I'd simply like to say "Thank You" to whomever posted this article here for me to find and read.
In that type of case, I always think that it is difficult for both her, and the sales assistant because the person who set the situation up, the impersonal marketing manager at head office who insist that their front line staff act this way are the ones who are being rude and the people on location are both just acting their parts and if they are not comfortable with it there is nothing they can do at that time. The easiest thing they can do is to refuse to interact with that company (either not shopping there, or not working there) though that is not necessarily the most effective way to fix the problem, which is communicating with the person who has set the situation up. For the sales employee it could perhaps be keeping a log of customer interactions and return it to the management to show that this strategy is ineffective (it may not be!). For the customer, it could be writing to the customer service and suggesting that the reason they didn't buy anything was that the sales assistant was too pushy. In both cases though, I would worry that the management would simply blame the sales assistant for the lack of the sale.
I mean, the airport attendant probably thought they were being efficient and direct by barking orders to the crowd. The sales lady probably thought she was being attentive and useful. Under totally different circumstances (i.e. if the author visited the dress shop after getting a promotion etc.), the interaction could have been very different and they could have played off each other. In this case, the interaction fell flat because each party had different goals and objectives, as well as a different history getting up to that point.
There are a million ways to interpret the "No, I don't want to come out" sentence. (1) She could be simply a rude customer (2) The customer may have had some body shaming issues that makes it difficult for them to show themselves half undressed to a stranger or, similarly (3) the customer may have religious or cultural issues around that, or occam's razor - (4) the customer simply did not like the sales person or the dress and didn't want to continue the engagement any further. And everything in between that.
The salesperson chose to interpret it their own way. On a different day, she may have shrugged it off. On a particular difficult day, she may take it as a personal slight. Perhaps she felt that she had some sort of rapport with the customer based on her accepting the offer to try on the dress, and was personally hurt when it turned out not to be so?
I can only answer this for myself and it is painful to do so.
I am, currently, a rude person. I haven't always been but I believe it is because of a deep disappointment in myself.
I find myself relishing moments in which I am 'right' and can vanquish those that are 'wrong'.
After these moments pass I am embarrassed.
There sure isn't any shortage of rudeness on these anonymous/pseudonymous online forums, and I'm sure much of it is precisely because people aren't afraid of getting punched, or really having to answer personally for their rude behavior.
There are probably others who feel very similar to you, minus expressing it. And you having posted it may have helped inspire an observer.
There are probably moments where you've been "right" and didn't notice it.
Genuinely curious. Doing a study on how people interpret texts. Agreement seems to be a significant factor in how much people like an article.
Her comments on the airport staff in particular seem to be exaggerating the issues. In both cases, it seems the author is unable to accept that the staff might just be following rules.
The comments on political developments in particular seem rather disconnected. In particular:
> The liberal elite, as far as I am aware, do not make death threats.
This comment in particular really exemplifies the holier than thou attitude which many liberals appear to be unable to get over[2]. Being unable to engage with the other side of the political spectrum is (to me) ruder than retail and airport staff following a script to the point of being overbearing.
Her section on trying on an outfit in particular seems to be her attempting to 'reach out' to the retail worker, in spite of her implied superiority as the consumer in this situation. This really grates with me in terms of the holier than thou attitude I mentioned earlier.
> I consider the role that good manners might play in the sphere of rat-eating
This really seems to be her placing herself morally above others through being tolerant and caring, which ultimately helps nobody. I'm reminded of a quote from one of Term Pratchett's books, "[i]f civilization were to collapse totally and the survivors were reduced to eating cockroaches, Madame Dawning would still use a napkin and look down on people who ate their cockroaches the wrong way around."
Ultimately this smacks of the sorts of idealised view of civilised behaviour which pervaded the British Empire, and ultimately did terrible things when they met another culture. This seems to be an attempt to rationalise retaining the customs of that era without the social classes that came with it.
[1] https://xkcd.com/1227/
[2] https://web.archive.org/web/20170412021638/https://www.reddi... (go to the fourth comment from the top)
One can follow rules while being polite.
She's not claiming to have been right in these situations. The piece is about her journey to resolve to be more polite, rather than more correct.
Not just talking passive/aggressive niceness either - simply being unaware if your interaction suits the current mood of the recipient can be interpreted as being rude too. It was a useful reflection point for me, and a powerful message in that essay.
I guess the author is choosing to ignore all the "Bash the fash" "Punch a Nazi" violent resistance to any ideas that don't support the liberal elite's sacred cows.
Edit: "Does "Nazis are bad" really qualify as a liberal elite position? Oh wait I just saw your username."
I'd say dismissing someone because they expressed a phrase that offended you is exactly the crux of the article.
