The WWII-Era Plane Giving the F-35 a Run for Its Money (vice.com)
10 points by da02 145 days ago | 2 comments



Calling the super tucano a WW2 plane is rather disingenuous.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Embraer_EMB_314_Super_Tucano


Agreed. A better title would be "$4M turboprop provides unique value in Afghanistan combat."




