The WWII-Era Plane Giving the F-35 a Run for Its Money
da02
145 days ago
geezerjay
145 days ago
Calling the super tucano a WW2 plane is rather disingenuous.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Embraer_EMB_314_Super_Tucano
untangle
145 days ago
Agreed. A better title would be "$4M turboprop provides unique value in Afghanistan combat."
