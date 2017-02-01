Likelihood: 0.00%
http://www.economist.com/news/special-report/21570835-nordic...
It also requires changing some priorities like say not being involved in 7 wars at once. The current administration has just increased the military budget by another $60 billion. But in 2016 the media on both sides was all about how the U.S. "couldn't afford to pay $70 billion a year for free public college." It's bullshit. It's all about priorities.
Saying it should be up to states makes no sense, because obviously a lot of states wouldn't be able to afford it this way. It would be like saying let's let the Nordic villages handle their own healthcare. That wouldn't work, would it? But it works at a more centralized level because the country is rich per capita. And so is the U.S.
Were Nordic villages founded as sovereign states? Based on your comment history (I read enough HN comments not to have to look at your history), I think we agree FB has amassed too much power as a central entity? That was a major concern at the founding of the US. Power needs to be decentralized or its corrupting force will overwhelm a free people.
The most successful countries are primarily smaller. I think they are essentially easier to run. Germany is an exception, but it is a federation of smaller states.
http://www.oecdbetterlifeindex.org/#/11111111111
Another confounding practice is that official US poverty statistics don't include many forms of government assistance. So a statement like '14% of American's live in poverty' is before this assistance. With this representation of data, you could give those 14% $10,000/month in government benefits and they would still be 'living in poverty'.
Here is a nice calculator you can play 'what if' measurement games with to see how it affects the poverty rate: http://uspovertydata.com/povcal/index.php
