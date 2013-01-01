Hacker News
Does Google hire people without post-secondary education?
4 points
by
rickydam
145 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
Super good programmers right out of high school but don't plan on going to College nor University.
blueberryradio
145 days ago
http://www.businessinsider.com/google-hiring-non-graduates-2...
rickydam
145 days ago
"After years of looking at the data, Google has found that things like college GPAs and transcripts are almost worthless in hiring. Following these revelations, the company is hiring more and more people who never even went to college."
rickydam
145 days ago
Awesome!
