Disclaimer: I am the Director of Architecture at BluBoard
EDIT: Nevermind, all they offer currently are segmented displays (think calculator LCD style displays). That's crap.
There are some quirks, since for the most part the board is optimized for internal update speed, not for usability. I ended up putting together some code to update the display given a PNG file, including some basic dithering for greyscale. And I drive all that from screenshots of a browser running in a virtual X terminal on the RPi. The update speed is not the best (several seconds from screenshot to render), but that's fine for my use case, since I'm using it for slow-moving info (weather, bus schedule, tides, etc.) and I'm better at writing HTML+JS for UI than writing bitmaps.
http://m.good-display.com/products_list/&pmcId=160&productCa...
You can buy a demo kit which features a STM32F1 and source code. You can also buy individual screens.
I've messed around with the demo board a year or so ago.
>In January 2004, I was contacted by Philips New Display Technologies who were creating the electronics for the first ever commercial e-ink, the Sony Librie, who had only been released in Japan, years before Amazon Kindle and the others hit the market in US an Europe.
>The Philips engineers had a major problem. A few months before the product was supposed to hit the market, they were still getting ghosting on the screen when changing pages. The problem was the 200 drivers that were creating the electrostatic field. Each of these drivers had a certain voltage that had to be set right between zero and 1000 mV or something like this. But if you changed one of them, it would change everything.
>So optimizing each driver's voltage individually was out of the question. The number of possible combination of values was in billions,and it took about 1 minute for a special camera to evaluate a single combination. The engineers had tried many standard optimization techniques, but nothing would come close.
>The head engineer contacted me because I had previously released a Genetic Programming library to the open-source community. He asked if GP/GA's would help and if I could get involved. I did, and for about a month we worked together, me writing and tuning the GA library, on synthetic data, and him integrating it into their system. Then, one weekend they let it run live with the real thing.
>The following Monday I got these glowing emails from him and their hardware designer, about how nobody could believe the amazing results the GA found. This was it. Later that year the product hit the market.
>I didn't get paid one cent for it, but I got 'bragging' rights. They said from the begining they were already over budget, so I knew what the deal was before I started working on it. And it's a great story for applications of GAs. :)
From my point of view,current e-ink displays have not really improved significantly in terms of resolution and refreshing speed. Where are the current difficulties with the technology?
I remember the difficulty of making larger, highly monodisperse SiO2/polymer particle spheres in the end of the 90s. But I believe this problem was overcome long ago.
So is it the electronic/particle interface that is problematic e.g. size of "pixels"/sphere clusters?
http://blog.the-ebook-reader.com/2015/03/02/german-court-fin...
On the other hand, taken from the article: "overall quality of the screen wasn’t quite as good as E Ink, but it wasn’t very far off either".
I fear you may have misinterpreted that result. Trekstor doesn't make panels. They buy panels from OED Tech based in Shenzhen. OED Tech is actually a company started by former E Ink engineers who left Boston and moved to China. They were sued by E Ink because those guys just stole the chemical formulas and production processes. OED Tech even approached us (we buy E Ink panels) and promised to undercut their price.
Competition is good but I kind of prefer genuine competition. I had high hopes for interferometric but Qualcomm shut that down.
Except in the industries and product areas where IP is being used for land-grabs, rent-collection, little-to-none innovation and roadblocking any and all competition. In those cases (as E-Ink), I am glad there are still places in this world where people can continue to push the envelope and innovate to create better products for our species. IP be damned.
When we started using E-Ink displays in 2010, we were getting 6" 800x600 panels. In 2017, we're using (standard, not top of the line) 1600x1200 6" panels with significantly better white. You can put the old and new panels side by side and see the difference. There's a wide variety of sizes. There's also the Spectra black,white+red displays which I haven't played with yet. http://www.theverge.com/2013/5/23/4358326/e-ink-spectra-colo...
Refresh speed. E-Ink panels don't need refresh. Update speed is a bit better. You can do animation. Yotaphone used that for mirroring the LCD on E-Ink. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZoTfd7MzKs
Yet a full A/4 size e-ink based "tablet" notepad with inking support would be nice, if would be available on affordable prices.
I know some products are available, yet they are way more expensive than useful. (I can have a laser printer for mere 100$ and print those few articles, for other stuff a Kindle for yet another 100$ is nice. This is my current setup.)
http://essentialscrap.com/eink/
In the usual applications these are driven by a dedicated controller (another big chunk of IP and thus $$), but it's easy enough to generate the signals with a regular microcontroller --- there's literally no minimum refresh rate, so the timing requirements are not high --- and it also gives you more control over the actual pixel whitening/darkening, allowing such things as grayscale and incremental updates:
https://hackaday.io/project/11537-nekocal-an-e-ink-calender
[1] https://www.sharpsma.com/products?sharpCategory=Memory%20LCD
a 9,7" netbook with an e-ink screen. Unfortunately not for sale yet AFAIK
I suppose if they cut out the entire touchpad area to reduce the depth, and reshape the screen to size that would be the form-factor I'm looking for. Something between what they have done and the old PPC from HP: http://www.suddenlink.net/pages/curtismc/jornada.htm
Also I would very much prefer that there was no other software on the device. I have enough distractions as it is.
That said, I would probably still buy this if I could.
Personally, I'd love a galaxy s8+ sized phone with an eink display, but I think the best I'm going to get is either a DPT-RP1 hacked to take a bluetooth keyboard or the good e-reader tablet. Then again, I prefer a full android operating system to a single app locked down model. Maybe you could convince the hemingwrite/freewrite people to come up with something a little more portable?
Imagine the baby macbook with it's touchpad area cut off. So basically just a keyboard and an equally-size ink screen on top of it. I can imagine myself going to the park near my house and writing prose sitting on the bench. Ain't happening with the laptop.
Note that making a DIY LCD, on the other hand, seems fairly manageable: http://hackaday.com/2016/06/17/how-to-make-a-custom-lcd-from...
Those pricetags are pretty cheap. And on Ali Express they sell those 3 color ones. Maybe it would be possible to use them to make some fun keyboard?
I have one in a closet, somewhere.
[0]: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/paperlike-world-s-first-e...
What is the highest resolution non-color display? I.e. are there '4K' versions of things like e-ink? It seems like most of these things are sort of pixelated looking.
http://shopkits.eink.com/product/signage-evaluation-kit-v3-w...