Ask HN: When or will Android/iOS/Windows10 support 6LoWPAN?
NZSmartie
145 days ago
Just curious as this tech has existed for a while now. but I haven't seen any pull in the consumer industry to have 6LoWPAN support on mobile devices. (i.e. IPv6 over Bluetooth Low Energy with your phone acting as the gateway)
