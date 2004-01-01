How to make Windows eat your file with a simple accident

Well, I just lost my backup of a file because I hit the wrong key on accident. How to reproduce: 1) Ctrl-C a file to your desktop. 2) Edit the source file and save it (Make sure you haven't changed the contents of your clipboard) 3) Hit ctrl-x on your backup 4) Hit ctrl-z (I accidentally hit x and z at the same time) 5) Your backup is now gone forever! 6) Check your source and you see it hasn't even been overwritten or anything. It just disappeared. I think from now on I will always just copy and paste instead.