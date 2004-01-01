Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How to make Windows eat your file with a simple accident
Well, I just lost my backup of a file because I hit the wrong key on accident.

How to reproduce:

1) Ctrl-C a file to your desktop.

2) Edit the source file and save it

(Make sure you haven't changed the contents of your clipboard)

3) Hit ctrl-x on your backup

4) Hit ctrl-z (I accidentally hit x and z at the same time)

5) Your backup is now gone forever!

6) Check your source and you see it hasn't even been overwritten or anything. It just disappeared.

I think from now on I will always just copy and paste instead.




Seems this issue also existed back in 2004...

http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/197954-46-need-help-lost-f...




