How to make Windows eat your file with a simple accident

|Well, I just lost my backup of a file because I hit the wrong key on accident.
How to reproduce:
1) Ctrl-C a file to your desktop.
2) Edit the source file and save it
(Make sure you haven't changed the contents of your clipboard)
3) Hit ctrl-x on your backup
4) Hit ctrl-z (I accidentally hit x and z at the same time)
5) Your backup is now gone forever!
6) Check your source and you see it hasn't even been overwritten or anything. It just disappeared.
I think from now on I will always just copy and paste instead.
http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/197954-46-need-help-lost-f...