|Ask HN: Are online petitions effective?
1 point by Meph504 145 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite
|I constantly see petitions on sites like change.org, and numerous others, but can't personally recall any of them making a substantial change, or notable effect. Are these sites knowingly promoting a concept that is ineffective?
With that said, I am curious if there is any studies, or definitive evidence one way or the other on the matter.
