Extended interview process as a contractor? 3 points by androoo 145 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite Ive been interviewing at a currently healthy SF company, I'm wondering if what they are asking of me is normal. Ive been through multiple phone and video interviews with employees. I flew out for a full day of sharing my work and being individually interviewed by many employees at my own expense. The next steps they are asking me to do are to come back out to SF for 2-4 weeks to work on a number of projects as a contractor. I understand why they would want to do this, but it has definitely soured my excitement and I'm not sure I want to do it.



