Microsoft needs to add an 'off' option to telemetry for Windows 10 (change.org)
35 points by walterbell 145 days ago



There is one.

https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/itpro/windows/configure/...

Microsoft conveniently lets individuals access it for $7 a month - no volume licensing required anymore!


> The Security level gathers only the telemetry info that is required to keep Windows devices, Windows Server, and guests protected with the latest security updates. This level is only available on Windows Server 2016, Windows 10 Enterprise, Windows 10 Education, Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise, and Windows IoT Core editions.

That still sounds like hard-for-consumers to get hold of OS versions...

And as it still includes:

> Connected User Experience and Telemetry component settings

That's not really 'off'.




