Ask HN: What third-party Docker registry do you use? Why?

I've been exploring some of the different Docker registries and can't really settle on what's better and why. They all seem pretty similar. Do you have any good/bad experiences why any particular registry? Any features you've seen in one of these that turned out to be particularly useful? Which payment model seems better: repository or storage? Anything else I should consider when picking one? Seems to me like the options are: Docker Hub, Quay, ECR, and Google Container Registry. Any other important ones out there?