Ask HN: Part-Time Freelancing as a Student?

I'm currently a high school student who loves to program (self-taught) and has done quite a few programming projects. I'm currently in a bit of a financial deficit and am looking to start freelancing.

I've done a large amount of work with General C# programming, a decent amount of Unity Programming, a sizeable amount of ASP.NET web development, and a little bit of PHP and WordPress development.

Are there any specific places I should know of to look for freelance work relating to those technologies? Or any places that talk about how to get started freelancing?

Thanks, Folks, Jacob