|
|Ask HN: Part-Time Freelancing as a Student?
|
2 points by JacobLinney 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|Hey HN,
I'm currently a high school student who loves to program (self-taught) and has done quite a few programming projects. I'm currently in a bit of a financial deficit and am looking to start freelancing.
I've done a large amount of work with General C# programming, a decent amount of Unity Programming, a sizeable amount of ASP.NET web development, and a little bit of PHP and WordPress development.
Are there any specific places I should know of to look for freelance work relating to those technologies? Or any places that talk about how to get started freelancing?
Thanks, Folks,
Jacob
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
Web Design will definitely be one of your strongest points, especially WordPress. The first website I ever did was for a charitable organization and I never charged them. I even hosted their website for about 6 years before they finally wanted their own web designer and host (they were located in another country, and I'm in the USA).
My second website was $250 and with each website and the demands that came with them, my price went up. I'm still relatively cheap in my pricing, charging anywhere from $500 - $1200 for non-custom work, and of course, custom work means touching of WordPress core code or theme code adds to the price.
Good business to get into... always keep learning. Keep this philosophy with all your clients:
"If you are fair with me, I will be fair with you. Here is my price."
It has always worked for me.
You can also get a few small websites under your belt and go around your neighborhood to local shops and ask them if they'd like a website. Good luck.
You can also get a shared host at a place like DreamHost ( http://www.dreamhost.com/r.cgi?1405127 ) and charge a couple bucks a month or for the year for hosting. I charge my clients $5 a month to host their websites. Not much, but it pays for your hosting and other services on there.