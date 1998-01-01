Actually it has two OCaml->JS compilers of very high quality The first one, js_of_ocaml, could bootstrap the whole compiler several years ago(probably the first one there).
The recent one, https://github.com/bloomberg/bucklescript, push the JS compilation into next level, it generates fairly readable code, good FFI story, and its compilation is extremely fast, check out the compiler in JS version(http://bloomberg.github.io/bucklescript/js-demo/), and imagine how fast it would be for the compiler in native version. BuckleScript has a good story for Windows, and generates fairly efficient code, see benchmark here: https://github.com/neonsquare/bucklescript-benchmark
BuckleScript is already used in production by big companies: for example Facebook messenger.com 25% is powered by BuckleScript, the new WebAssembly spec interpreter by Google is also partly cross compiled into JS by BuckleScript.
Disclaimer: I am one of the authors of BuckleScript
- My coeffects page (http://tomasp.net/coeffects) is an implementation of a simple ML-like language with coeffect type system. It was written using FunScript, which is a precursor of Fable - Fable improved many things, but this was over a year ago when it was not around yet.
- The Gamma (https://thegamma.net) is a web-based language for doing simple data science work and the compiler for that is written all in Fable. It works perfectly and integrates neatly with things like virtual-dom (source code is on GitHub https://github.com/the-gamma/thegamma-script)
For example, it takes around 20~80ms to compile a single file for BuckleScript, while Fable would talk 10x more to compile.
Its generated code is pretty but its performance is not very good, see this issue (https://github.com/fable-compiler/Fable/issues/646) "this can make a difference in speed of up to about six or seven times for tight loop code using tuples, records, lists, unions, etc.(compared with BuckleScript)"
But Fable is a nice project, JavaScript platform is large enough to have both :-)
That said, I think doing a fair comparison is going to be difficult. Although OCaml and F# share the same background, I think the OCaml and F# communities care about quite different things - and this can be seen in the difference between BuckleScript and Fable. OCaml compiler is very fast and produces efficient code and so it feels reasonable to expect the same for BuckleScript. F# is often slower, but people tend to care a lot about making interop nice. You can see this with the React bindings and Elmish tooling.
Those different goals are exactly the reason why there is room for both. I think Fable vs. BuckleScript mirror the philosophy of F# vs. OCaml with respect to .NET and native.
It's able to self-host as well. Check it out at http://fable.io/repl
F# also runs on .NET Core, which is cross-platform and comes with a good CLI. Documented, too: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/articles/fsharp/tuto...
I do think Reason fix up a few of these ancient and partially crumbled stone walls making the ocaml landscape easier to criss-cross for a new generation of programmers.
Such as?
* My earliest memories of attempting to use Ocaml was pasting something directly from a beginner's tutorial into ocamli and getting a baffling error message. I think it had to do with use of double semicolons vs single semicolons. Yet that wasn't mentioned in the entire tutorial.
It also improves error messages and tooling. It has something akin to JSX built into the lang.
What's wrong with the OCaml syntax? It's much more clean than say scala's one, it's indentation insensitive, and a' list feels more relevant than the list<'T>
Overall, it's not a terrible syntax, but it feels a lot like someone just invented things along the way as they needed them, without a cohesive plan. Lots of pragmatic but visually ugly choices.
I also take issue with the tooling; things like error messages, or just the antiquated feel of the CLI tools. For example, having a REPL without built-in readline support (rlwrap to the rescue) in this day and age is not acceptable.
Could you show an example, I don't get it?
>The expression termination issue (";;")
Strange, I've never used ";;" in my code, only in repl.
>Operators not being overloaded is annoying, although there's a valid argument for explicitness.
Overloading is harmful. It's definitely the wrong way to do
ad-hoc polymorphism, and OCaml have a polymorphic comparison operators, which brought so much headache. Type classes or modular implicits are the right way to do ad-hoc. Looking forward to see modular implicits in OCaml [1].
>For example, having a REPL without built-in readline support (rlwrap to the rescue)
What do you mean by "readline" support?
[1] http://ocamllabs.io/doc/implicits.html
let foo : unit -> unit = <code>
let foo = function
| <pattern match stuff>
let foo = (function () -> <code>)
let foo = (fun () -> <code>)
let foo = do_stuff + 42;
> What do you mean by "readline" support?
Readline is a library that adds a line editor to a REPL. It adds keyboard shortcuts (arrow keys etc.), history, autocompletion, and so on. Unlike almost every single REPL out there (Python, Ruby, Haskell, etc.), OCaml doesn't come with built-in support, as far as I've been able to determine. You have to run "rlwrap ocaml" to get Readline into your REPL.
There is a great advanced REPL for OCaml if you need something beyond simple stuff:
https://github.com/diml/utop
let foo () = <code>
>The way argumentless functions must be declared with "function".
function is just a sugar for fun+match, what does it have to do with argumentlessness?
The one that bugs me the most is nested match expressions, which often need to be wrapped in parenthesis.
Jump in fellas, the language is powerful, and the community is nice!
Also, having full Intellisense for a JavaScript like language is amazing! I found it better for Reason than Typesript, oddly enough even in VS Code.
(I'm not interested in a Scala vs Ocaml language comparison. I know both languages very well. I'd be interested in the quality of JS support.)
What do you mean? Scala.js allows you to use things from the Java ecosystem in JavaScript?
The only thing you get for "free" in Scala.js is Scala, which is of course no small accomplishment, but the JVM ecosystem as a whole does not come with it.
After using it for a couple of weeks I am confused why ML/OCaml aren't more popular. They are safe, functional, stable, fast, and have great tooling. They seem poised to take over the functional domain.
While the syntax took a little getting used to ( emphasis on little) once you are used to it, it's very natural. Union types are wonderful, and the implicit type safety within programs was nice.
A good beginner book for F# is a good idea.
The beginner material is kind of true as well, although I do believe that the little beginner material that exists for OCaml (pretty much just the official documentation/Learn OCaml and Real World OCaml) are much easier to get started with than the tutorials of many other languages. OCaml's learning material is pretty short and to-the-point, and I found it to be a good set of boot-strap knowledge: I pretty much learned the core language in 3-4 days or so and then went on to explore the various libraries, tools, and language features not covered by the basic tutorials at my own pace.
Mutability, OO and various other feature are all there just when you need them. You don't need, like in Haskell, to do incredible contortions to be able to express things naturally.
Regardless which algorithm and API you want, there is a pretty good chance you can express it in OCaml naturally, and it'll almost always be reasonably efficient by default.
Also, everyone underestimate modules a lot. They're the best software development tool in any language by a long shot.
Sounds like you're in the same boat as the asker.
There are positions at companies using niche languages. Even though most companies prefer not to make broad technical decisions (even though they have CTOs, etc.), plenty of them do and so you're not going to find them making massively concurrent backends in Java.
Even in the situation where there are no jobs for a language, why would you really not use it if it's the best tool you have? The onus is not on the language/technology to make people realize it's great. The reverse is true too: It's not Java's, JavaScript's, C++, Ruby's or any other language's fault that people are stupid enough to make backends in them. Even if the majority of those languages/platforms were good it'd be stupid to use them for things they're designed not to do.
I'd say the MLs are functional-first (with imperative/OO on top). Like Ruby OO-first (with some functional on top).
For me this type of multi-paradigm is ok. It starts to hurt when all the paradigms are "first", which I see in Scala.
For me, the issue is the GIL, although that is being worked on as we speak.
I've come to realize later, though, that there's one glaring problem: Runtime inspection really is much more valuable to me than clean syntax and programmer comfortability when I'm building a system. With that in mind, maybe it'll never be very interesting to build a bigger system in a language like OCaml, even though it offers you a lot in terms of programmer efficiency as well as high performance.
Maybe it's better to glue together OCaml programs on the BEAM (The Erlang VM) so that you're able to orchestrate them and introspect them and get proper handling and oversight of the different components of your system. Maybe all that makes multicore in OCaml mostly pointless for you in practise.
Of course, not everyone will use the BEAM and OCaml together, so for them it matters a lot. I've come to see it as a worrying sign of a community that doesn't care to evolve enough, more than anything, and that's why OCaml is not as interesting as it could be.
It should be said that languages that supposedly are made for building systems also lack this runtime introspection and oversight. They have no way to locate and refer to their threads and no way to automatically handle their successes and failures. These languages are wildly popular, and so none of the above apparently matters to the vast majority of people. I think it's an interesting argument around (or against?) multicore in OCaml.
https://github.com/alpaca-lang/alpaca
So if you're going to justify writing a webapp in OCaml, it would be helpful if the language was more efficient than whatever your alternative is.
No, the choice is definitely not that limited. Saying something like this is like saying there's no Nginx, only Apache available as an HTTP server. For the concurrent, IO-bound code you can leverage all kinds of concurrency approaches (coroutines, green threads, callbacks). In these use cases, multiple threads are actually a bad idea from the memory efficiency perspective.
On the other hand, multiple threads would be viable for CPU-bound and/or long-running code were it not for the GIL, that's true. With the GIL you don't have that option and have to resort to multiprocessing.
Multiprocessing is not so bad, actually, although it does make the code more complicated. Unless your problem is massively parallel (but then you'd use GPU instead), spawning n x 2 processes for n cores is definitely possible with how much RAM is available nowadays on the servers. You get optimal parallelism at the cost of serialization overhead (or other complexities if you want to directly share memory).
There are some languages which do support most existing concurrency mechanisms and they may be a better fit for a particular project. However, not supporting parallelism via multi-threading hardly disqualifies any language, provided the other tools are in place, solid and widely used.
Now, the ML family of languages (SML, OCaml, F#) is technically a family of multi-paradigm, functional-first languages, but that doesn't help with clearing the "functional" hurdle in popular perception.
Using functional languages without Lisp-like macros will always be sort of weird to me, like I'm missing out on something.
[1] https://github.com/dannywillems/ocaml-for-web-programming
[2] https://github.com/rizo/awesome-ocaml#web-development
[3] https://facebook.github.io/reason/
[2]
That's my experience with it anyway.
I've written plenty of OCaml, and I can't see how this would ever be a problem. Are you writing 500 line functions in OCaml? It seems like it would be difficult to write such a long function in OCaml. An why would pattern matching cause it?
Maybe I'm misunderstanding something.
Me, no; my colleagues, yes. I am averse to writing long functions even more than most people. I agree with 'jldugger that this is a sign that some cleanup is needed but the point is that bad code exists in cool languages too (there are also Mondays in Australia).
Probably this is a code smell that should be rearchitected.
1. The GC part is true, but one has to remember that this was written at a time when GC was still a bit of an unusual feature in mainstream languages.
2. Tail recursion doesn't really make much of a difference for walking trees, which is recursive, but (mostly) not tail recursive.
3. OCaml in particular uses 63/31-bit ints due to implementation details, which isn't a good fit for 64/32-bit integers. The strings and bignum part is mostly right, though.
4. ADTs can be good or bad for describing ASTs. Once you enrich ASTs with semantics shared by all variants (such as source coordinates), inheritance can become a better fit than ADTs.
8. Type inference doesn't really extend to module signatures, which you have to write out explicitly (though tooling such as `ocamlc -i` allows you to let the compiler help you write them). I also generally find it better to explicitly annotate functions with types. Not only does it make the code more readable later in its life, but you get fewer truly impenetrable type error messages because you forgot parentheses or a semicolon somewhere.
That said, there are several good points still.
Unless you, as the article notes, "know how to take advantage of it". Here's a fully tail-recursive binary tree traversal in OCaml:
type 'a tree = Leaf of 'a | Branch of 'a tree * 'a tree
let iter f tree =
let rec iter_rec f worklist tree =
match tree with
| Leaf a ->
(* Perform the action on this element. *)
f a;
(* Consult the worklist for more things to do. *)
begin match worklist with
| [] -> ()
| next_tree::worklist' -> iter_rec f worklist' next_tree
end
| Branch (left, right) ->
(* Visit the left subtree, save the right for visiting later. *)
iter_rec f (right::worklist) left
in
iter_rec f [] tree
let mytree =
Branch (Branch (Leaf 1, Leaf 2),
Branch (Leaf 3, Branch (Leaf 4, Leaf 5)))
let () = iter (Printf.printf "%d\n") mytree
> 3. OCaml in particular uses 63/31-bit ints due to implementation details, which isn't a good fit for 64/32-bit integers.
I think the article means here that you just use int for all the kinds of numerical identifiers that compilers give to things like instructions, basic blocks, pseudo-registers, etc., without doing the kind of micro-optimization that C++ programmers would do, guessing whether the number of blocks is safe to store in an unsigned short etc.
For representing constants from the program, which is what you seem to be referring to, the article does suggest using bignums, not OCaml's native ints.
This is a depth-first search with an explicit stack (the stack is tree :: worklist). You can do the same in an imperative language. Tail recursion here is only an extra-complicated way of writing a simple loop, and you're adding extra complexity by having two variables to represent the stack. The same code can be written just as (if not more) compactly in an imperative language.
Non-strictness helps here more than TCO in a strict language.
>4. ADTs can be good or bad for describing ASTs. Once you enrich ASTs with semantics shared by all variants (such as source coordinates), inheritance can become a better fit than ADTs.
Since this article was written we have better ways of augmenting/annotating ASTs. There's a lot of this out there, but here's one example: https://brianmckenna.org/blog/type_annotation_cofree
There are other alternatives that are like inheritance but with better reasoning properties as well. Finally tagless comes to mind.
>I also generally find it better to explicitly annotate functions with types.
This Haskeller whole-heartedly agrees for all the reasons stated.
Can you explain? Assume I want to fold a function over a large tree and fully inspect the final result. (For example, to compile a large expression to a piece of code.) If I use non-tail recursion, my stack will be exhausted. How does non-strictness help with stack usage?
In Haskell, my current FP language of choice, I can implement a complex transform such as Lambda lifting in a few 10's of lines of readable idiomatic code.
Second, you're confusing inheritance with the ability to map subtypes to operations (and in statically typed languages, in a type-safe fashion). This is a function of OCaml's (or SML's, or Haskell's, or F#'s) pattern matching facilities, not of inheritance vs. ADTs. It can also be done with typecase statements, multi-methods (or actually, just external methods), or tree parsers. The tree parser approach in particular is more general and powerful than the typical pattern matchers in functional languages.
Third, if you look at actual compilers, such traversal will commonly be done in an ad-hoc fashion and can be done equally well with bog-standard methods. Where you have generalized traversal mechanisms, the visitor pattern will crop up in OCaml, too (in some guise or another). Examples are the Ast_mapper module for PPX in OCaml itself [1] and the visitor interface in CIL [2]. The reason is that if you want to perform a generalized fold, map, etc. operation over a heterogeneous data structure such as an AST (visitor is usually fold + map due to destructive updates), you need to also provide a set of operations for the various types that you can encounter during traversal.
[1] https://caml.inria.fr/pub/docs/manual-ocaml/libref/Ast_mappe...
[2] https://people.eecs.berkeley.edu/~necula/cil/api/Cil.cilVisi...
Both extensible records and open recursion can be achieved with ADTs, so why do we need inheritance with all its problems? You still haven't explained this.
I lumped inheritance and OOP together as this is what is typically packaged and available for us to use.
It is true that more principled traversals (e.g. catamorphisms) only match one level deep, but pattern matching is still a convenient and high-level syntax in such cases. Pattern matching would also complement e.g. attribute grammars.
Scala isn't proof of this, because so much of the complexity of Scala's type system is due to a desire to provide smooth interoperability with Java's, which requires the replication of and dealing with some of the more misguided aspects of Java's approach. (The biggest one is probably that Java's constrained parametric polymorphism is intimately tied to a form of nominal subtyping that is simultaneously too constraining and not expressive enough for a number of use cases, leading to things such as implicit arguments and CanBuildFrom in Scala.)
> Both extensible records and open recursion can be achieved with ADTs, so why do we need inheritance with all its problems? You still haven't explained this.
My general argument would be that any single approach to polymorphism will be insufficient to cover all use cases, many of which have mutually incompatible requirements:
1. You may want to be able to exhaustively enumerate operations on a type or subtype for purposes of code verification or optimization.
2. You may want to be able to add additional operations to a type or subtype for purposes of modularity or extensibility.
3. You may want to be able to exhaustively enumerate subtypes of a type for purposes of code verification or optimization.
4. You may want to be able to add additional subtypes to a type for purposes of modularity or extensibility.
5. You may want to resolve polymorphism at runtime.
6. You may want to resolve polymorphism at compile-time.
ADTs present you with a closed universe of subtypes and an open universe of operations as well as runtime polymorphism. In other words, they meet half of the above criteria.
Haskell's approaches to extensible records and open recursion cannot square the circle, either. They require their own mechanisms and/or hacks on top of ADTs and have their pros and cons that are distinct from the pros and cons of using inheritance. There is no single mechanism for polymorphism that can do it all. (OCaml, incidentally, has at least six distinct polymorphism mechanisms that support runtime polymorphism: ADTs, polymorphic variants, open types, records of closures, first-class modules, objects.)
A simple example of something that basic ADTs just don't do: add more variants (subtypes in the OO case) to the type. You can go with something like OCaml's polymorphic variants, but that doesn't make it easy to extend existing operations in a modular fashion as you add more variants. If you want to simulate OO-style extensible late binding in Haskell, you'll generally need {-# LANGUAGE ExistentialQuantification #-} and type classes.
Inheritance, incidentally, does not inherently present more or less problems than other approaches. That it does not fit neatly in the Haskell universe is the result of various constraints and preferences within Haskell's design, just as some of Haskell's mechanisms fit poorly into other languages. These are not universal problems; this is about language design constraints.
In fact, I never really understood the visitor pattern until after I started using ML's pattern matching. The "eureka" moment came when I realized that not only do abstract classes map to sum types (logical disjunction), but interfaces correspond to product types (logical conjunction).
[1] https://www.reddit.com/r/programming/comments/2e572a/rebutta...
[2] https://www.reddit.com/r/programming/comments/14t3ay/either_...
[3] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=822479
[4] http://stackoverflow.com/questions/19696342/limiting-class-a...
That's not true. Much of the value of ADTs in OCaml is full type inference. Scala has type inference, but it only sorta-kinda sometimes works.
In other words, a lot of the value of OCaml's types are that they are quite flexible, while still having enough restrictions for the compiler to usefully reason about them.
I consider using type inference for your interfaces to be a software engineering anti-pattern. (Scala also doesn't really support that, except for return types, but you see related issues if you try type inference with objects in OCaml.) Without explicitly typing your interface, users have to look at the implementation to know what the type of a function is. Type inference for local entities is usually pretty easy.
Most of the remaining problems with type inference in Scala are the result of prioritizing Java interoperability in the type system, leading to a number of contortions and workarounds.
I'm not sure what "isn't a good fit" is supposed to mean.
It's not going to make it impossible (you may just need something like a ShortIntLiteral and a LongIntLiteral variant), but it's going to require additional effort.
a) all that common to need full width integers while compiling even these languages, and
b) all that problematic to use boxed numbers in this context, or big_int.
2. int64's are normally boxed.
First of all, OCaml/SML are the best choice in terms of example code for compilers. They're historically the choice of many compiler/interpreter/type theory texts (Types and Programming Languages, Modern Compiler Implementation in ML, and an ML is even used as a language to interpret in Essentials of Programming Languages). Andrej Bauer's PLZOO is also written in OCaml. Equally important is the fact that there are a variety of ML implementations, all of which are much more approachable than GHC. The OCaml compiler's codebase is a reasonable size that an individual could get a good idea of how it works in a few weeks or so. SMLNJ, MLKit, MLton, CakeML are all open source and on Github, and all seem to be fairly approachable in comparison to the monolith that is GHC. And that's not even mentioning other compiler in ML (Haxe, Rust's bootstrap compiler, Facebook's Hack compiler, etc.). The fact that there are real-world compilers with perfectly approachable code bases (even without great familiarity with the language; compilers in Haskell might require an in-depth understanding of many of the core type classes and language extensions available) that are open source is highly attractive to novice compiler writers.
Additionally, the feature set in MLs is a good choice for compilers. While they lack some of the cooler features of Haskell, MLs make up for it in simplicity; lots of the features in GHC's type system (especially with language extensions) mean very little for 90% of compiler writers, and getting rid of them from the get-go helps keep the code small and easy to reason about (even if you won't have as much type safety in the compiler itself). This also means that there are a lot less ways to do a single thing, which can be nice when you're not sure exactly how you're going to implement a certain feature. However, one thing I really find incredibly useful is OCaml's polymorphic variants. These are pretty much perfect for statically enforcing a nanopass-like system in your compiler and are a great way of designing your AST/data types in your compiler. I feel like this gets passed up a ton (as far as I know I'm the first person who's used them to create nanopasses), but it's quite convenient and makes OCaml a good competitor for Scheme in this regard.
> it suffers from the Perl-ish woe of write-once and read-never.
My experience with Haskell is opposite, I think Haskell yields very maintainable code that is largely self documenting and allows me to confidently hack around old code bases.
My experience with Perl is the same. Very hard to read back, maintain or get productive on old code bases.
In defense of Haskell, the situation is similar in Scala. I think some people just prefer inventing their own operators instead of using descriptive names.
> This is an infix alias for cons.
> This is an infix alias for snoc.
> A convenient infix (flipped) version of toListOf.
> An infix version of itoListOf.
And a lot of them are (<+~) and friends.
Requiring domain-specific knowledge of symbolic notation is not a trait of self-documenting languages. Recommending that the API search engine be open alongside or within your editor is likewise not a trait of self-documenting languages.
Self-documenting languages are coherent at-a-glance to average programmers with little to no knowledge of the language. Haskell is not this.
Haskell is a language like any other. Many people would like to complicate it, but if you spend the time learning its syntax and semantics, there is very little need to learn the theory.
My "problems" with OCaml started, when I wanted to "map" over a data structure I defined. I ended up having to define custom mapping functions for all container-like data structures I wrote and call them in a non-polymorphic fashion (where I would have just used fmap in Haskell).
Sure, in OCAML I needed to use a parser generator where I would have used megaparsec in haskell, but it was also a tolerable inconvenience.
Trouble started when I needed to track state in the compilation process. I.e. I was generating variable names for temporary results and values, and I needed to track a number that increased. In the end I used a mutable state for it, and it turned out nightmarish in my unit tests.
After a while, I just ported the code base to Haskell and never looked back. The State monad was an easy fix for my mutable state issues. Parser combinators made the parser much more elegant. And many code paths improved, became much more concise. It is hard to describe, but in direct comparison, OCaml felt much more procedural and Haskell much more declarative (and actually easier to read).
The only advantage of OCaml to me is the strict evaluation. I don't think lazy evaluation by default ins Haskell is a great idea.
Ocaml does tend to be more verbose than Haskell - it's just the nature of the language syntax. E.g., in Ocaml, one says (fun x -> x+1) vs (\x -> x+1). Similarly, ocaml is cursed by the excessive "in"'s that accompany let bindings. "Let .. in let .. in let ...". That can get annoying.
Interestingly, I had the opposite experience with a commercial compiler project. Haskell's syntactic cleverness (monadic syntax, combinator libraries, etc..) eventually got in the way - it became very difficult to understand what a single line of code actually meant since one had to mentally unpack layers of type abstractions. Migrating to ocaml, the verbosity eventually was more tolerable than the opacity of the equivalent Haskell code once the compiler got sufficiently complex.
My experience may vary from yours. I've been doing Haskell/Ocaml in production for many years, so the pain points I've adapted to are likely different than one working on toy compilers or weekend projects. And no, category theory exposure is not and never has been necessary for understanding Haskell or FP unless one is a PL researcher (and even then, only a subset of PL researchers are concerned with those areas). And one can be quite productive and prolific in Haskell without a deep understanding of monads and monad transformers - the blogosphere has given you the wrong impression if you believe otherwise.
In our case, we dealt with it by keeping relatively bare, boring code. We avoided point-free style, crazy combinators like lenses, and complex monad transformer stacks except in the 'plumbing' part of the application that didn't need to change very much.
This paid off in spades as we had a lot of engineers who only ever had to work in the 'porcelain' parts of the application. They got a lot of great work done using abstractions that matched their intuition exactly.
As an example consider looking at the Angstrom[1] parser combinator library and my Pure[2] functional base library.
[1] https://github.com/inhabitedtype/angstrom
[2] https://github.com/rizo/pure
I believe the answer to both questions is zero. Unfortunately there is pedagogical cruft in the community that makes it appear this way. main :: IO () is comparable to public static void main(args[]) or whatever nonsense in Java.
Nice, I was just asking about this on the nanopass list the other day, do you happen to have a publicly available example of this anywhere?
https://facebook.github.io/reason/
Javascript | Reason
--------------+----------------------------
const x = y; | let x = y;
let x = y; | reference cells
var x = y; | No equivalent (thankfully)
I personally think that Ocaml is really good at this, because I started converting the Scheme examples from the PLAI book to Ocaml and it's just felt right(maybe because I'm not fan of the scheme syntax).
P.S. I'm not really familiar to ML/OCaml, but have decent experience with large code bases in languages that are not very keen to protect you from yourself.
Speaking as a Haskell programmer, never use exceptions. You can get away with this advice because the Either monad allows you to have the behavior of exceptions (namely, at any point you can "fail" a computation and have the error automatically propagate up to the handler). However, this approach relies heavily on having a type system more advanced than OCaml's in order to be reasonable.
You can't use the coding style used for recursive descent in the Dragon compiler book, without using mutable variables.
Do you have to use parser combinators, which have their own limitations?
In any case, Ocaml has parser generators that are fast, do bottom-up parsing (hence handle left-recursion without issue) and not based on parser combinators, e.g. ocamlyacc [3].
I'd use parser combinators for quick prototypes, and, if measurement shows a performance problem, replace them with a generated (e.g. by ocamlyacc) parser. As far as I remember the parser in Ocaml's (superfast) compiler is generated by ocamlyacc.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Left_recursion
[2] T. Ridge, Simple, functional, sound and complete parsing for all context-free grammars. http://www.tom-ridge.com/resources/ridge11parsing-cpp.pdf
[3] https://caml.inria.fr/pub/docs/manual-ocaml/lexyacc.html
