It sounds like you're working off an outdated understanding of Chromebook options, one where 2011-era limitations play a major role in your perception of how suitable they are for getting work done.
It also may be the case that there are no existing Chromebook configurations that satisfy your criteria, but recall that the context here is a design and manufacturing strategy for Purism to produce the Librem. There exist Chromebooks with comparable specs and comparable price points. If you think that existing high end Chromebooks are a bad value proposition, that's fine, but then the same is true for you of the existing Librem, so what are we even doing here?
Even disregarding that, what would there being no existing Chromebooks have to do with the discussion? We're talking about getting a shop who's interested in producing a custom design work to try to source parts from more diverse and more agreeable vendors. Of course you can't order that hypothetical machine today—the fact that it doesn't exist is fundamental to the discussion.
Your comment only makes sense if the proposal here were, essentially, "Purism needs to take an existing Chromebook and rebrand it as the Librem." But that's not what I said, because there's no value in it and it wouldn't make sense—you'd be better just buying the unrebranded version directly.