Python Image Vision library/framework

opencv does not come with models to detect objects and body parts out of the box(except for face detection), so you would have to find tutorials and learn how to do that recognition in opencv.
Building high accuracy detection systems is not trivial, so I would first look into apis from strong companies to see what is available. Start by googling "body part recognition API" and "object recognition API"
Some great detection apis are Google cloud vision, Amazon Rekognition, Clarafai, and there are a few others.
1. Deep learning - therefore any deep learning framework
2. "Classical AI" - use OpenCV for most of it
3. APIs as you mentioned above
